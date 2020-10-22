 

Bioasis Announces Analyst Coverage Initiated by Zacks Investment Research

22.10.2020, 22:05  |  52   |   |   

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that John D. Vandermosten, CFA, Biotechnology Analyst of Zacks Small Cap Research division at Zacks Investment Research and his team (“Zacks”) has initiated analyst coverage on Bioasis Technologies Inc.

A copy of the research report may be obtained directly from the analyst at Zacks by contacting Mr. Vandermosten, on +1.312.265.9588 or at jvandermosten@zacks.com or by contacting the Zacks Small Cap Research team at scr@zacks.com.

All reports on Bioasis prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of Bioasis. Bioasis is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines provided by analysts.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D.
Executive Chair of the Board
deborah@bioasis.us
+1.203.533.7082

Follow on:
Twitter
LinkedIn

BTI-FIN

About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The Company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

