Q3 2020 Revenue


 

Michel-Alain Proch

CFO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference on

Thursday, October 29 at 7:15 am (Paris time - CET)

  • Q3’20 revenue press release will be published on October 29 at 6:45 am (Paris time – CET)

 

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group’s website clicking on the following link:
                       

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call:                    Password: INGENICO
     
    • France Toll:                        +33 1 70 37 71 66
       
    • UK Toll:                                +44 20 3003 2666                
       
    • USA Toll:                             +1 212 999 6659

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
www.ingenico.com
@ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog


 


 

 

