 

Boingo Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9th

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading DAS and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mike Finley, Boingo Wireless’ Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Hovenier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779. In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.boingo.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and +1 (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the passcode: 13711850.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You’ll find Boingo connecting people at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

Boingo, Boingo Wireless, the Boingo Wireless Logo and Don’t Just Go. Boingo. are registered trademarks of Boingo Wireless, Inc.

