 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Provides Additional Pandemic Support with Store Associate Bonus and Distribution Center Hourly Wage Increase During the Holiday Peak Selling Season

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced that it is providing all store associates with a pandemic bonus ranging from $300 to $500. This is in addition to the continued pay and benefits for store associates working 12 hours or more weekly when the company’s stores were closed, as well as hourly wage increases provided earlier this year.

The company also remains committed to supporting its distribution center associates. In addition to the bonuses paid at the beginning of the pandemic and increased hourly wages earlier this year, the company is further increasing its distribution center associates’ pay by $2 per hour for this holiday peak selling season.

“Taking care of our associates has been our key priority from day one of this pandemic. We are incredibly proud of their resilience and dedication in serving our customers during these trying times and are pleased to show our continued appreciation through the additional support announced today,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.

