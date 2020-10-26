Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Provides Additional Pandemic Support with Store Associate Bonus and Distribution Center Hourly Wage Increase During the Holiday Peak Selling Season

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, today announced that it is providing all store associates with a pandemic bonus ranging from $300 to $500. This is in addition to the continued pay and benefits for store associates working 12 hours or more weekly when the company’s stores were closed, as well as hourly wage increases provided earlier this year.

The company also remains committed to supporting its distribution center associates. In addition to the bonuses paid at the beginning of the pandemic and increased hourly wages earlier this year, the company is further increasing its distribution center associates’ pay by $2 per hour for this holiday peak selling season.