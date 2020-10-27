Sidetrade Announces Cash Culture app on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Sidetrade today announced it has launched its Cash Culture app on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering sales and customer service teams to resolve invoice disputes faster, and utilize a single source for customer payment cases within Salesforce. Cash Culture increases productivity and real-time collaboration between sales, delivery, and finance, leveraging customer financial data and machine learning powered by Sidetrade.

Sidetrade customers can now benefit from a cash mindset across the order-to-cash cycle, more effectively accelerating payment dispute resolution.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Sidetrade Cash Culture is currently available on AppExchange.

The Cash Culture app introduces the management of customer financial cases within Salesforce. Cash Culture connects business and finance with streamlined communication and enhances real-time visibility of account information for a personalized customer experience.

Rob Harvey, chief product officer at Sidetrade said: "The swift resolution of disputes and discrepancies will save businesses time and cash, and importantly, create a high-quality customer experience when it comes to collecting payment. Cash Culture is an effective case management solution bringing a natural extension for collaboration between customers, finance and operations. "

"Sidetrade’s Cash Culture is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by enabling finance, sales and operations to more efficiently, " said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."





About Sidetrade ( www.ww.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behaviour in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty, and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

About Salesforce AppExchange (www.salesforce.com)

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

