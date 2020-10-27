 

Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

27 October 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 26 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 108.4 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


