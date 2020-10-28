 

Nuvei Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 11, 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 8:30am ET. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO. A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued earlier that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada Toll-Free), or 201-389-0878 (International). A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free), or 412-317-6671 (International); the conference ID is 13711347. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 25, 2020. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods (assuming the successful completion of the Company’s acquisition of Coöperatieve Vereniging Smart2Pay Global Services U.A.) and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com


