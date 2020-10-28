Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for First Solid Oxide Fuel Cell in Europe / Highly efficient plant supplies electricity and heat - Flexible use with hydrogen

Duisburg (ots) - Mitsubishi Power has recently received an order to supply the

first Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in Europe. The highly efficient hybrid system

will be put into operation at the Gas- und Wärme-Institut Essen e.V. (GWI) in

Essen by March 2022. Among other things, flexible operation of the Hybrid-SOFC

and the proportional use of hydrogen as a fuel gas are to be researched under

real conditions.



The system is part of the research project "KWK.NRW 4.0" and is funded by the

state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the European Regional Development Fund

(ERDF). The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (Hybrid-SOFC) from Mitsubishi Power plays a

central role in the project. The highly efficient system not only supplies

electricity and heat but can also be used decentralized and independently of the

existing power grid. Another key advantage of the Hybrid-SOFC: the system can be

operated flexibly with various fuels - from natural gas to biogas and hydrogen.







building, a hospital or about 300 houses with electricity and heat. In addition

to natural gas, liquefied natural gas and biogas, it can also be operated with

hydrogen, where the only emission is water and contribute to decarbonization of

electricity. Mitsubishi Power already has installed 9 units of Hybrid-SOFC

systems in Japan. The plant in Essen will be the first of its kind outside

Japan.



Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Hybrid-SOFC can also be ideally integrated

into a user's existing power and heat supply system. At GWI, the start-up and

shut-down procedure of the plant as well as the dynamic (partial load) operation

will be demonstrated. "An energy system with a high proportion of renewable

energies inevitably requires plants that can supply electricity and heat

reliably, quickly and in an environmentally friendly manner when the sun is not

shining and the wind is not blowing" says Professor Klaus Görner, scientific

director of GWI. This kind of flexible and sustainable operation - especially

with blending of hydrogen as fuel gas - will be comprehensively realized with

the Hybrid-SOFC.



"We are delighted to bring the unique SOFC system to European market. It

confirms the growing demand for clean energy sources where Mitsubishi Power has

vast expertise", adds Professor Emmanouil Kakaras, Head of the New Products

Business Unit at Mitsubishi Power Europe. "Apart from SOFC, we are fully

equipped with numerous state-of-the-art technologies and solutions which are

contributing to a successful energy transition." These include hydrogen-ready

gas turbines, large-scale battery storage solutions, Power-to-X technologies,

biomass conversion, and heat pump systems.



More information about the Hybrid-SOFC system:

https://power.mhi.com/products/sofc



About Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH



Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH is a market and technology leader in innovative and

environmentally-friendly energy solutions. It offers a broad product portfolio,

including world´s most efficient gas turbines, industrial boilers, and waste

treatment. Mitsubishi Power Europe builds the path for a low-carbon society,

offering hydrogen and battery storage solutions, biomass conversion, Power-to-X

and a comprehensive one-stop service business.



The company is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. It is headquartered in

Duisburg, Germany and employs around 670 staff.



Press Contact:



Hasan Guerpinar

Spokesperson Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH

mailto:h_guerpinar@eu.mhps.com

Tel. +49 203 8038-1661

Fax +49 203 8038-1809



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81168/4747407

OTS: Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH





