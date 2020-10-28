 

Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for First Solid Oxide Fuel Cell in Europe / Highly efficient plant supplies electricity and heat - Flexible use with hydrogen

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.10.2020, 16:10  |  33   |   |   
Duisburg (ots) - Mitsubishi Power has recently received an order to supply the
first Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in Europe. The highly efficient hybrid system
will be put into operation at the Gas- und Wärme-Institut Essen e.V. (GWI) in
Essen by March 2022. Among other things, flexible operation of the Hybrid-SOFC
and the proportional use of hydrogen as a fuel gas are to be researched under
real conditions.

The system is part of the research project "KWK.NRW 4.0" and is funded by the
state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the European Regional Development Fund
(ERDF). The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (Hybrid-SOFC) from Mitsubishi Power plays a
central role in the project. The highly efficient system not only supplies
electricity and heat but can also be used decentralized and independently of the
existing power grid. Another key advantage of the Hybrid-SOFC: the system can be
operated flexibly with various fuels - from natural gas to biogas and hydrogen.

This Hybrid-SOFC can theoretically supply electricity to a large office
building, a hospital or about 300 houses with electricity and heat. In addition
to natural gas, liquefied natural gas and biogas, it can also be operated with
hydrogen, where the only emission is water and contribute to decarbonization of
electricity. Mitsubishi Power already has installed 9 units of Hybrid-SOFC
systems in Japan. The plant in Essen will be the first of its kind outside
Japan.

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Hybrid-SOFC can also be ideally integrated
into a user's existing power and heat supply system. At GWI, the start-up and
shut-down procedure of the plant as well as the dynamic (partial load) operation
will be demonstrated. "An energy system with a high proportion of renewable
energies inevitably requires plants that can supply electricity and heat
reliably, quickly and in an environmentally friendly manner when the sun is not
shining and the wind is not blowing" says Professor Klaus Görner, scientific
director of GWI. This kind of flexible and sustainable operation - especially
with blending of hydrogen as fuel gas - will be comprehensively realized with
the Hybrid-SOFC.

"We are delighted to bring the unique SOFC system to European market. It
confirms the growing demand for clean energy sources where Mitsubishi Power has
vast expertise", adds Professor Emmanouil Kakaras, Head of the New Products
Business Unit at Mitsubishi Power Europe. "Apart from SOFC, we are fully
equipped with numerous state-of-the-art technologies and solutions which are
contributing to a successful energy transition." These include hydrogen-ready
gas turbines, large-scale battery storage solutions, Power-to-X technologies,
biomass conversion, and heat pump systems.

More information about the Hybrid-SOFC system:
https://power.mhi.com/products/sofc

About Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH

Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH is a market and technology leader in innovative and
environmentally-friendly energy solutions. It offers a broad product portfolio,
including world´s most efficient gas turbines, industrial boilers, and waste
treatment. Mitsubishi Power Europe builds the path for a low-carbon society,
offering hydrogen and battery storage solutions, biomass conversion, Power-to-X
and a comprehensive one-stop service business.

The company is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. It is headquartered in
Duisburg, Germany and employs around 670 staff.

Press Contact:

Hasan Guerpinar
Spokesperson Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH
mailto:h_guerpinar@eu.mhps.com
Tel. +49 203 8038-1661
Fax +49 203 8038-1809

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81168/4747407
OTS: Mitsubishi Power Europe GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umfrage: Immer weniger Deutsche nutzen Kryptowährungen (FOTO)
Neuer Topdiesel für den SKODA OCTAVIA RS: 2,0 TDI EVO leistet 147 kW (200 PS) und 400 Nm (FOTO)
Innovation Benchmark Energiewirtschaft 2020: / EnBW der Top-Innovator - Ladestationen haben jetzt alle EVU im Angebot
Bekannteste mediterran-türkische Marke Baktat geht nach dem phänomenalen Aufbauprozess ...
Kreativ aus der Krise - wie Gastronomen ums Überleben kämpfen Reportage am Doku-Mittwoch am 4.11. ab 21 Uhr im SWR Fernsehen / Gastronomin auf Probe in der Reportage ab 20: 15 Uhr (FOTO)
Medtronic unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Besonderen Versorgung von Epilepsiepatienten mit ...
Covestro zahlt 600.000 Euro Bußgeld und äußert sich zu Apollo-Offerte
Brandbrief an die Ministerpräsidenten der Länder und die Bundeskanzlerin von 30 ...
Von Rhizomatiks und Evixar entwickeltes "Home Sync Light" bietet synchronisierte ...
Showdown im Advent, Kommentar zu den Dividendenzahlungen der Banken von Bernd Neubacher
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
ZEW-Chef: TUI ist nicht systemrelevant
Gemeinsame Erklärung BDI/Confindustria: "Der Brennerkorridor droht als Lebensader des EU-Binnenmarkts immer weiter zu verengen"
Grüne Revolution - Milliarden Insekten, Spinnentiere und Milben sorgen in Andalusien für ...
Abgasskandal: Das ist aktuell wichtig
Die nächste Abenteurer-Generation: SKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT feiert Bestellstart
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:49 Uhr
Devisen: Corona-Maßnahmen schicken Eurokurs auf Talfahrt
16:48 Uhr
Motorola Solutions bietet unübertroffene Flexibilität für Einsatzkräfte
16:47 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Qiagen hebt Prognose wegen steigender Nachfrage nach Corona-Tests
16:46 Uhr
Belarus-Protest: Streikaktionen gegen Lukaschenko gehen weiter
16:46 Uhr
Weg für Medienstaatsvertrag frei - letzter Landtag stimmt zu
16:45 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Labor liefert reihenweise falsch positive Corona-Ergebnisse
16:45 Uhr
BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020
16:44 Uhr
Skeljungur hf.: ISK 470 million profit in Q3 2020
16:43 Uhr
US-WAHL/ROUNDUP 2: Mehr Ausschreitungen nach Tod von Schwarzem in Philadelphia
16:43 Uhr
CAD erreicht 3-Wochen-Tief