 

Liberty Global Announces Provisional End Results of Sunrise Communications Group Tender Offer

29.10.2020, 06:45  |  96   |   |   

Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced today the provisional end results for the all cash, public tender offer of UPC Schweiz GmbH (a subsidiary of Liberty Global) to acquire all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SRCG). Based on preliminary numbers, 43,670,149 Sunrise shares have been tendered as of the end of the additional acceptance period, corresponding to 96.48% of the fully diluted share capital of Sunrise.

The completion of the tender offer is subject to certain offer conditions, including regulatory approvals. After the settlement of the offer, Liberty Global intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure and delist Sunrise shares from trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunrise is therefore expected to become a wholly-owned subsidiary within the Liberty Global group of companies.

The indicative timetable for the closing of the offer is as follows:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Definitive notice of the end results of the offer

Monday, November 9, 2020

Sunrise Extraordinary General Meeting

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
(expected)

Settlement of the offer (subject to satisfaction of
remaining offer conditions, including regulatory approvals)

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

