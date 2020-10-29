 

AND International Publishers N.V. Convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday 10 December 2020

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 29 October 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V. (AND) invites shareholders to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday 10 December 2020 at 10:00 hours CET. This meeting will be held at the offices of AND located in Capelle a/d IJssel 2909 LC, Rivium Quadrant 75, 9th floor.

The on-going coronavirus pandemic requires precautionary measures. As such and in order to comply with Dutch government health directives and protect the health and safety of all participants to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, AND urges all shareholders not to attend the meeting in person but via a live webinar and provide their voting instructions via internet prior to the meeting. Instructions on how to attend are outlined below.

In addition, AND requests its shareholders to provide their voting instructions ahead of the meeting, using the voting instruction form. Voting instructions need to be submitted no later than 7 December 2020, at 5 p.m. CET (in accordance with the usual procedures described in the convocation notice).

A limited number of seats will be available at the office of AND in Capelle a/d IJssel for shareholders who are unable to use the online alternative, provided that they have registered in advance and submitted their voting instructions as outlined below.

The following agenda items are scheduled for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 10 December 2020:

  1. Opening of the meeting by the Chairman of the Board
  2. Announcements
  3. The Supervisory Board and Management Board jointly propose to change of the name of the company into GeoJunxion N.V. with trading symbol GOJXN.AS
    1. Presentation regarding the reasons for the name change and introducing the new name and logo (discussion item)
    2. Proposal to adopt the modification of Art 1.1. of the Articles of Association to: “The company is called: GeoJunxion N.V. “ (voting item)
  1. The Supervisory Board and Management Board jointly propose an extension to the current accounting year of 6 months i.e from 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.
    1. Presentation regarding the background for the 6 months extension of the accounting year (discussion item)
    1. Proposal to adopt the modification of Art 28.1. to: “The financial accounting year 2020 started on 1 January 2020 and will end per 30 June 2021. It will have a duration of 18 months. The financial year starting on 1 July 2021 will have 12 months, and end per 30 June 2022. Subsequent Financial accounting years will start per 1 July and end per 30 June the following year.” (voting item)
  2. Additional changes to the Articles of Association jointly proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board:
    1. Proposal to adopt the change in Art 1.2 of the Articles of Association to: “The company is registered at Rivium Quadrant 75, 2909 LC Capelle aan den Ijssel.” (voting item)
    2. Proposal to adopt the modification of Art 24.1. to: “General Meeting of shareholders shall be held in Rotterdam, Capelle aan den Ijssel, Amsterdam or Haarlemmermeer (Schiphol Airport)”. (voting item)
  3. Any other business
  1. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

Meeting documents

