AND International Publishers N.V. Convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday 10 December 2020

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 29 October 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V. (AND) invites shareholders to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday 10 December 2020 at 10:00 hours CET. This meeting will be held at the offices of AND located in Capelle a/d IJssel 2909 LC, Rivium Quadrant 75, 9th floor.

The on-going coronavirus pandemic requires precautionary measures. As such and in order to comply with Dutch government health directives and protect the health and safety of all participants to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, AND urges all shareholders not to attend the meeting in person but via a live webinar and provide their voting instructions via internet prior to the meeting. Instructions on how to attend are outlined below.