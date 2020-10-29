ManTech Wins $85 Million Contract to Build Premier Hardware/Software Testing Capability of Naval Weapons Systems

“We are Bringing Digital to the Mission to improve weapons systems maintenance, performance and reliability for U.S. Naval warfighters,” said Andrew Twomey, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “We look forward to delivering our differentiated intelligent systems engineering capabilities to help ensure competitive edge in every combat scenario.”

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a five-year, $85 million contract to manage the Operational Test Program Set (OTPS) used by Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division to ensure superior reliability and maintenance of advanced weapons systems on U.S. Navy aircraft. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

Under this contract ManTech will develop hardware and software that performs “Depot Level” diagnostic testing – the highest level – of systems including SIGINT, ELINT and RF components. As required, ManTech will use its ACRE Cyber Range solution to test aircraft weapons systems for cyber platform hardening.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

