 

RingCentral Now Available in the AWS Activate Console

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it is featured in the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Activate Console Exclusive Offers program. This means that startups building on AWS can now access customized, discounted offers on RingCentral Office, the company’s flagship product offering, directly through the AWS Activate Console.

RingCentral Office is a secure, reliable, and open cloud communications platform. It offers team messaging, video meeting, and cloud phone system capabilities in one single unified solutions, giving teams the ability to communicate and collaborate on any device and from anywhere. Inclusion in the Activate Console Exclusive Offers program recognizes RingCentral Office as a solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS. The offer is available to startups in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

“Startups are essential to keep the innovation engine of any economy running. They are instrumental in creating disruptions that result in new ways of thinking and, in many cases, creating paradigm shifts,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “We are excited to be included in the Activate Console so startups can continue to grow and succeed at every stage of their journey.”

The AWS Activate program provides startups with free credits, training, and technical resources to help them accelerate their growth and development as they build their businesses. From the Activate Console, startups can take advantage of everything AWS has to offer, as well as exclusive discounts, credits, free trials, mentorship opportunities, educational content, and other perks from vetted and approved software vendors such as RingCentral. Startups can join Activate at https://aws.amazon.com/activate/ and get RingCentral at https://go.ringcentral.com/Amazon-Activate-Program.html

RingCentral Office provides an all-in-one solution for startups that’s scalable, reliable, and secure. RingCentral’s multi-tenant network is designed with built-in 2x capacity, allowing customers to double in size overnight without an issue, allowing RingCentral to grow with you. RingCentral’s industry-leading 99.999% uptime SLA means carrier-grade infrastructure works day and night to keep you online, all the time. RingCentral protects data at every level of a company’s business with built-in security encryptions between all endpoints.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

RingCentral Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
RingCentral Drives Rapid Video Meetings Innovation; Adds 70+ New Features to RingCentral Video for Secure and Reliable Business Communications
20.10.20
RingCentral Announces Fully Integrated High-Volume SMS Services for Rapid Business Communications
19.10.20
RingCentral Hosts Business Communications Developer Virtual Conference
14.10.20
RingCentral Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
13.10.20
RingCentral Video Receives W3 Gold Award
13.10.20
RingCentral Announces Expansion of RingCentral Global Office Across Six Continents with Unified Team Messaging, Video Meetings, and Cloud Phone System
30.09.20
Atos and RingCentral Launch Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany