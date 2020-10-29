RingCentral Now Available in the AWS Activate Console

RingCentral Office is a secure, reliable, and open cloud communications platform. It offers team messaging, video meeting, and cloud phone system capabilities in one single unified solutions, giving teams the ability to communicate and collaborate on any device and from anywhere. Inclusion in the Activate Console Exclusive Offers program recognizes RingCentral Office as a solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS. The offer is available to startups in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it is featured in the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Activate Console Exclusive Offers program. This means that startups building on AWS can now access customized, discounted offers on RingCentral Office, the company’s flagship product offering, directly through the AWS Activate Console.

“Startups are essential to keep the innovation engine of any economy running. They are instrumental in creating disruptions that result in new ways of thinking and, in many cases, creating paradigm shifts,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “We are excited to be included in the Activate Console so startups can continue to grow and succeed at every stage of their journey.”

The AWS Activate program provides startups with free credits, training, and technical resources to help them accelerate their growth and development as they build their businesses. From the Activate Console, startups can take advantage of everything AWS has to offer, as well as exclusive discounts, credits, free trials, mentorship opportunities, educational content, and other perks from vetted and approved software vendors such as RingCentral. Startups can join Activate at https://aws.amazon.com/activate/ and get RingCentral at https://go.ringcentral.com/Amazon-Activate-Program.html

RingCentral Office provides an all-in-one solution for startups that’s scalable, reliable, and secure. RingCentral’s multi-tenant network is designed with built-in 2x capacity, allowing customers to double in size overnight without an issue, allowing RingCentral to grow with you. RingCentral’s industry-leading 99.999% uptime SLA means carrier-grade infrastructure works day and night to keep you online, all the time. RingCentral protects data at every level of a company’s business with built-in security encryptions between all endpoints.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005244/en/