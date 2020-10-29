 

Richardson Electronics Partners with Qorvo on “Design Innovations in MMICs” eBook

29.10.2020, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

eBook provides RF engineers with the latest information on millimeter-wave system design, testing, high-frequency semiconductors, and amplifier design

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today it has partnered with Qorvo on a “Design Innovations in MMICs” eBook, published by Microwave Journal. This eBook provides RF engineers with the latest information on millimeter-wave system design, millimeter-wave testing, high-frequency semiconductors, amplifier designs, and SATCOM RF front-end developments. The articles also deliver key advice on design tradeoffs that may affect performance, along with examples of how millimeter-wave components are used in a variety of applications.

“We are pleased to partner with Qorvo on providing the latest information and trends to help simplify design and test challenges faced by RF engineers,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Qorvo’s proven millimeter-wave solutions offer engineers powerful support for today’s applications.”

Richardson Electronics’ global sales team provides technical support for Qorvo’s innovative and proven millimeter-wave solutions for a broad range of applications. New product announcements, technical articles, design tools, application notes, videos, and product catalogs add to this support. These documents can be found on the Richardson Electronics’ Think Tank webpage, where engineers can learn about Qorvo’s design innovations.                                          

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions, and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                         
chrism@rell.com 


