Richardson Electronics Partners with Qorvo on “Design Innovations in MMICs” eBook

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today it has partnered with Qorvo on a “Design Innovations in MMICs” eBook, published by Microwave Journal. This eBook provides RF engineers with the latest information on millimeter-wave system design, millimeter-wave testing, high-frequency semiconductors, amplifier designs, and SATCOM RF front-end developments. The articles also deliver key advice on design tradeoffs that may affect performance, along with examples of how millimeter-wave components are used in a variety of applications.

“We are pleased to partner with Qorvo on providing the latest information and trends to help simplify design and test challenges faced by RF engineers,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Qorvo’s proven millimeter-wave solutions offer engineers powerful support for today’s applications.”

Richardson Electronics’ global sales team provides technical support for Qorvo’s innovative and proven millimeter-wave solutions for a broad range of applications. New product announcements, technical articles, design tools, application notes, videos, and product catalogs add to this support. These documents can be found on the Richardson Electronics’ Think Tank webpage, where engineers can learn about Qorvo’s design innovations.

