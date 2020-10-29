 

Thryv Holdings Inc. Launches ThryvPay, First Payment Provider Designed Specifically for Service-Based Small Businesses

Dallas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of ThryvPaySM, the first payment processing service designed specifically for service-driven small businesses. 

ThryvPay is the new feature of Thryv software that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH payments. ThryvPay is specifically tailored to service-based businesses that want to: 

  • Provide consumers safe, contactless, immediate online payment options
  • Offer automated scheduled payments, memberships or customized installment plans
  • Enable small businesses to know immediately that ACH funds are available at the point of sale
  • Save money with competitive rates on transaction fees with no surprise charges

Thryv allows small businesses to create estimates, book appointments, send invoices and get paid via text, online and via a private consumer login area – all from one dashboard. ThryvPay makes payments more convenient, ensures confidence and provides transparency with every transaction. 

“Payment processing isn’t new to us at Thryv because we’ve been helping small businesses get paid for years,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “But over the years, we’ve seen the pain our small business clients experience every day when trying to process payments. With ThryvPay, we created functionality that allows them to accept a variety of payments, lets them know funds are available in real time, and we’re completely transparent about transaction fees – so there are never any surprises. These are the daily solutions service-based small businesses need, and ThryvPay delivers on every one of them.” 

These are just a few of the advantages that ThryvPay offers small businesses compared with other leading payment processing solutions: 

Competitive credit card processing rates. ThryvPay offers a highly competitive flat rate of 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction with no set-up fees. 

ACH check processing. Small businesses save money with a rate of 1% with a $9 maximum charge per transaction, with the added security of knowing immediately if funds are available, thanks to Thryv’s partnership with Plaid, the industry leader in payment validation. 

Scheduled payments. Ideal for service-based businesses that offer on-going services or memberships. Also allows customized installment plans for pre-set specific dates. 

Convenience fees and tipping. Small businesses can capture every dollar by passing on optional convenience fees for consumers who want to pay by credit card when presented with multiple payment options. ThryvPay also allows consumers to leave a tip. 

