Rapala VMC Corporation today announced the appointment of Enrico Ravenni to head up the distribution in APAC countries. In addition, Enrico Ravenni will also head up the newly created APAC Product Development Centre and he will lead global rods, reels and lines Product Development & Innovation. Rapala VMC Corporation has strong worldwide growth ambitions in APAC countries and in these three core product segments.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS ENRICO RAVENNI AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION IN APAC COUNTRIES AND GLOBAL RODS, REELS AND LINES PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

In his new role as head of distribution in APAC countries Enrico Ravenni will report to President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski and in his role as head of Global Rods, Reels and Lines Product Development and Innovation to Executive Vice President David Neill. Enrico Ravenni will become a member of the Executive Committee. This appointment is effective immediately.

Chief Operating Officer Lars Ollberg will continue to lead the Asian Sourcing office. He will also continue to work on special projects reporting to Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Warchalowski.

“I am thrilled to promote Enrico into this position. He is one of our strongest salespersons and leaders in our Group and has an impressive 11-year track record in our Group of both successful country management and innovative product development. Enrico understands the APAC business culture well and now gets the exciting task to grow our business in this region. Enrico will also build up our brand new APAC PD Centre on our new exciting journey to become a more innovative and product development-oriented company”, says President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski.

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

