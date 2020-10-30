 

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnivDatos Market Insights released a report titled "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP Devices Market By Automation (Manual CPAP Devices, Automatic CPAP Devices); Component (CPAP Motors, CPAP Humidifier, CPAP Masks, CPAP Other Accessories); Application (Sleep Apnea, COPD, Others Diseases); End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others (Sleep laboratories) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World) - Current Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)." Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021-2026 to reach US$ 4,151.2 million by 2026.

Market Opportunities and Drivers

Across the world, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight and 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight or obese in 2016 and the number is increasing each day. Further, according to International Sleep Experts estimate, nearly 1 billion people have been suffering from sleep apnea worldwide.

Continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) uses a device that makes it easier for a person with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to breathe during sleep. A CPAP device increases air pressure in a person's throat so that their airway doesn't collapse when they breathe in. Consistent rise in the number of patients suffering from sleep disorders, obesity, and respiratory problems are among the major factors supplementing the demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Increasing prevalence of such ailments coupled with advancements in technology further expected to boost the market growth of CPAP Devices.

Covid-19 Impact

Coronavirus cases keep on growing across the globe. According to the estimates, nearly 5% of COVID-19 patients need ventilation, with numbers rising to 89% for those in the intensive care unit (ICU). CPAP device proves to be one of the effective management machines for critical patients in the absence of ventilators. The shortage of ventilators compelled the healthcare experts to opt for the alternative devices which deliver respiratory support to critical patients during this pandemic. CPAP devices with some modifications provide effective management in delivering proper respiratory support to these patients. Witnessing such benefits of the CPAP devices and lack of ventilators is expected to drive the market growth of CPAP devices during the pandemic crisis.

