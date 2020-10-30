Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders– Announcement of the total number of voting rights ('denominator')

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of KBC Ancora approved the proposed appropriation of the result. As announced in its press release of 2 April 2020, KBC Ancora will not distribute either an interim or a final dividend in respect of the financial year 2019/2020. The Meeting also decided to reappoint KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren as statutory auditor of the company for a further period of three years.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of KBC Ancora decided to introduce loyalty voting rights. This means that double voting rights will be granted to each KBC Ancora share that has been entered in the register of registered shares for a period of at least two years without interruption in accordance with Article 27 of the company’s Articles of Association. In addition, the Meeting decided to renew the authorisations granted to the statutory director in respect of the authorised capital and in respect of the purchase and disposal by the company of its own shares, and to abolish the disclosure threshold of 1% as set out in the Articles of Association; this decision means that the lowest disclosure threshold under the Articles of Association is henceforth 3%.

Total number of voting rights ('denominator')

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, KBC Ancora will publish on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at Friday, 30 October 2020

Total capital : EUR 2,021,871,293