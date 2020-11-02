 

Corbion Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

Corbion reported sales of € 741.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 1.7% due to organic net sales growth of 4.4% partly offset by currency effects. Organic net sales growth in core activities was 5.8%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months increased organically by 17.3% to € 128.4 million due to improvements in all business segments.

“After navigating through a volatile first half of the year, the net impact of the COVID-19-pandemic in the third quarter is diminishing. The third quarter showed strong organic growth in our Core activities. I am therefore proud of this strong delivery by our people, working under continued challenging circumstances. Sustainable Food Solutions is showing organic growth above market growth as we continue to gain traction with our natural preservation solutions. Lactic Acid & Specialties continues to perform well in all segments with the notable exception of the medical biopolymers, which is adversely impacted by postponements of elective surgeries. In Incubator we are cautiously optimistic about the impact of our revised market approach on our algae-based omega-3 business. We are in the process of scaling up our newly installed lactic acid capacity in Thailand after completing the debottlenecking project in June. Additionally, we are expanding our debottlenecking investments to facilitate growth in the lactic acid markets. We recently announced the intention to build a new PLA plant in France by the Total Corbion PLA joint venture as PLA continues to develop very positively”, commented Olivier Rigaud, CEO.

Key financial highlights first nine months of 2020

  • Net sales growth YTD was 1.7%; organic growth was 4.4% (5.8% for core activities)
  • Adjusted EBITDA YTD was € 128.4 million, an organic increase of 17.3%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin YTD was 17.3% (17.6% for core activities)
  • Operating result YTD was € 89.4 million, an organic increase of 28.8%
€ million Corbion Total Company YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 741.2 728.9 1.7% 4.4%
Adjusted EBITDA 128.4 112.1 14.5% 17.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.3% 15.4%    
Operating result 89.4 71.4 25.2% 28.8%



Attachment


Corbion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes acquisition of SAP Digital Interconnect
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Everest Medicines Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application by China National Medical ...
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sanofi offers to acquire Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy ...
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 44
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 44
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...