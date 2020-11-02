 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company to PDMRs at a price of £2.29013 each, relating to the 2020 3 Year Sharesave Scheme.

Name Number of Options Granted
Executive Directors
Andy Golding 7,859
April Talintyre 7,859
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech 7,859
Alan Cleary 7,859
Peter Elcock 7,859
Jason Elphick 7,859
John Gaunt 7,859
Lisa Odendaal 7,859
Paul Whitlock 7,859
Richard Wilson 7,859

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andy Golding  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Risk Officer, CCFS
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  28 October 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
Aggregated £2.29013 7,859 £17,998.13
                 

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat    t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                        t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OneSavings Bank plc

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Bank acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses on 4 October 2019.

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England, and through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Index Long-Term Repo operation.


