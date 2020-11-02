VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Edward Hyams to the Advisory Council

Edward has over forty-five years of experience as an entrepreneur and a senior executive in energy, clean technology and energy efficiency. At Englefield Capital he co‐led the Renewable Energy Fund, investing in solar, wind and biomass developments in Europe, joining Englefield after the fund had backed his management team to achieve the first structured financing of a portfolio of renewables assets in the UK. Subsequently Edward has supported innovative businesses and management teams with personal investment and insights in environmental and clean technology businesses. In 2014, he was one of the two original angel investors in UK EV truck business Tevva Motors, and served as Non-Executive Chairman from 2018 until earlier this year.

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Hyams as the third member of the VivoPower Advisory Council.

Edward has also held a number of senior executive roles in energy including Managing Director at Eastern Group PLC and Engineering Director at Southern Electric PLC. He was a Non‐Executive Director of the UK Energy Saving Trust (UK-EST) following the electricity and gas privatizations in the UK in the early 1990s. He re‐joined the UK-EST as Non‐Executive Chairman in 2005.

Edward is a Chartered Engineer with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Imperial College, London and a Diploma in Accounting and Finance from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants. He has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School in Finance and at Stanford University in Strategy and Organization. In 2002 he was named “Best Business Leader” in the Sage UK business awards for his leadership as CEO in an innovative energy e-business.

Based in London, Edward also previously served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of VivoPower from prior to its IPO in 2016 until 2018, when he stepped down for personal and family reasons.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin commented, “I am very happy to welcome Eddie back to the VivoPower family as a member of our Advisory Council. He has years of relevant experience in our sector and is also a seasoned investor in battery and electric vehicle companies. His commercial and technical knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we execute on our growth plans.”