 

VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Edward Hyams to the Advisory Council

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 15:10  |  80   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Hyams as the third member of the VivoPower Advisory Council.

Edward has over forty-five years of experience as an entrepreneur and a senior executive in energy, clean technology and energy efficiency. At Englefield Capital he co‐led the Renewable Energy Fund, investing in solar, wind and biomass developments in Europe, joining Englefield after the fund had backed his management team to achieve the first structured financing of a portfolio of renewables assets in the UK. Subsequently Edward has supported innovative businesses and management teams with personal investment and insights in environmental and clean technology businesses. In 2014, he was one of the two original angel investors in UK EV truck business Tevva Motors, and served as Non-Executive Chairman from 2018 until earlier this year.

Edward has also held a number of senior executive roles in energy including Managing Director at Eastern Group PLC and Engineering Director at Southern Electric PLC. He was a Non‐Executive Director of the UK Energy Saving Trust (UK-EST) following the electricity and gas privatizations in the UK in the early 1990s. He re‐joined the UK-EST as Non‐Executive Chairman in 2005.

Edward is a Chartered Engineer with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Imperial College, London and a Diploma in Accounting and Finance from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants. He has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School in Finance and at Stanford University in Strategy and Organization. In 2002 he was named “Best Business Leader” in the Sage UK business awards for his leadership as CEO in an innovative energy e-business.

Based in London, Edward also previously served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of VivoPower from prior to its IPO in 2016 until 2018, when he stepped down for personal and family reasons.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin commented, “I am very happy to welcome Eddie back to the VivoPower family as a member of our Advisory Council.  He has years of relevant experience in our sector and is also a seasoned investor in battery and electric vehicle companies. His commercial and technical knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us as we execute on our growth plans.”

Seite 1 von 3
VivoPower International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
VivoPower Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
16.10.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Latest Data Center Contract 
15.10.20
VivoPower Announces Pricing of $25.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
09.10.20
VivoPower International PLC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 51% of a Light Electric Vehicle Company, Tembo e-LV
06.10.20
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of North American Sales Director and new U.S. and Canadian offices

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?