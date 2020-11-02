 

California Resources Corporation to Participate in November 2020 Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Todd Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Energy Conference. He will be presenting virtually at 1:00 pm EST on November 12th, and will be accompanied by other members of the executive management team for the virtual conference.

Presentation materials and the link to the live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

California Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
CRC Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Detailing Sustainability Goals, Progress and Industry ESG Leadership