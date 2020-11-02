California Resources Corporation to Participate in November 2020 Investor Conference

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent California-based oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that Todd Stevens, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Energy Conference. He will be presenting virtually at 1:00 pm EST on November 12th, and will be accompanied by other members of the executive management team for the virtual conference.

Presentation materials and the link to the live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event on the “Earnings and Presentations” page (select the “Investor Presentations” tab) in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.