Ryerson University To Use NexTech’s AR Solutions For Their 2020 Fall Graduation

As previously announced, Ryerson University partnered with NexTech to launch RALE, the Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience platform, based on NexTech’s InfernoAR. Due to the overwhelming positive reaction of students and faculty alike to the AR labs, the contract has been expanded by 50% from 20 AR experiences to 30.

RYERSON LABS

Under a new contract, NexTech is creating a one-of-a-kind AR 360-degree portal of the Ryerson's Student Learning Centre. Esteemed guests can walk into the portal through an AR doorway, where they will be greeted with falling confetti and navigate a menu to view the names of the graduates, viewable in 360 degrees. Eight faculties from Ryerson University will be featured in this immersive AR 360 experience. Participants will be able to browse each faculty to learn about the gold medalists, highlights of the year, congratulate fellow graduates with messages on virtual walls and take graduation pictures in the photo booth all using NexTech's ARitize app. NexTech is also utilizing its human hologram technology for this event, to allow Ryerson's deans to deliver virtual commencement addresses.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “This is going to be a simply amazing graduation event, a real WOW! We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ryerson to create an exciting virtual graduation ceremony where multiple AR technologies can come together and create something totally new and immersive, maybe better than the real thing!” He continues, “COVID-19 has created a huge challenge for learning institutions not just for teaching subject matter but also for graduation ceremonies and so we are gratified to be able to use our AR solutions to help make graduation a memorable experience for all.”