 

Ryerson University To Use NexTech’s AR Solutions For Their 2020 Fall Graduation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 13:30  |  71   |   |   

Paradigm Shift to Remote Education and AR Accelerating

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events today announced that Ryerson University, a globally recognized leader in Higher Education with over 46,000 students, has chosen NexTech AR to transform their 2020 Graduation taking place; November 17, 2020, into a completely virtual experience using augmented reality.

As previously announced, Ryerson University partnered with NexTech to launch RALE, the Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience platform, based on NexTech’s InfernoAR. Due to the overwhelming positive reaction of students and faculty alike to the AR labs, the contract has been expanded by 50% from 20 AR experiences to 30.

RYERSON LABS

Under a new contract, NexTech is creating a one-of-a-kind AR 360-degree portal of the Ryerson's Student Learning Centre. Esteemed guests can walk into the portal through an AR doorway, where they will be greeted with falling confetti and navigate a menu to view the names of the graduates, viewable in 360 degrees. Eight faculties from Ryerson University will be featured in this immersive AR 360 experience. Participants will be able to browse each faculty to learn about the gold medalists, highlights of the year, congratulate fellow graduates with messages on virtual walls and take graduation pictures in the photo booth all using NexTech's ARitize app. NexTech is also utilizing its human hologram technology for this event, to allow Ryerson's deans to deliver virtual commencement addresses.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “This is going to be a simply amazing graduation event, a real WOW! We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ryerson to create an exciting virtual graduation ceremony where multiple AR technologies can come together and create something totally new and immersive, maybe better than the real thing!” He continues, “COVID-19 has created a huge challenge for learning institutions not just for teaching subject matter but also for graduation ceremonies and so we are gratified to be able to use our AR solutions to help make graduation a memorable experience for all.”

Seite 1 von 2
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryerson University To Use NexTech’s AR Solutions For Their 2020 Fall Graduation Paradigm Shift to Remote Education and AR AcceleratingVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Director/PDMR Shareholding
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Market
30.10.20
NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th
29.10.20
Restaurants Canada Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR to Take Canada’s Largest Foodservice Trade Show Virtual
28.10.20
Voice + Visibility Women’s Summit Selects NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Second Annual Virtual Event
23.10.20
NexTech’s Virtual Events Platform to Host UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit
21.10.20
NexTech Music Industry AR App ‘AiRShow’ Launching NEW Ticketing Capabilities
20.10.20
Enterprise Florida Choses NexTech’s InfernoAR for Virtual, International Trade Shows
13.10.20
NexTech’s AR Music App AirShow to Feature Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos For AXR+EXP Global Virtual Concert Series October 16th
09.10.20
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
07.10.20
TEDxMalmö Chooses NexTech’s InfernoAR Platform for Interactive Virtual Events

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
58
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?