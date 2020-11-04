 

Beam Global to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be Held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), (the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149538/dc352936a2
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-524-3159
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6759
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/beem201112.html

All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contacts:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
+1 415-742-1894

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583


