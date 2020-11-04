 

IMCD completes the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 17:45  |  36   |   |   

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 November 2020, 17:45 CET) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or the “Company”), a leading global distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that, effective as per today, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 70% of Indian speciality chemicals distributor Signet Excipients Private Limited (“Signet”), with the 30% remaining shares to follow by 2024. The founders of Signet will continue to lead Signet. The agreement on the acquisition of Signet was announced by IMCD in its press release of 15 September 2020.

Founded in 1986, Signet grew from a small distribution company to one of the leading distributors of excipients in India. It focusses on the distribution of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and bio-pharma excipients across categories such as diluents, fillers, sweeteners, disintegrants, binders, surfactants and others. Based in Mumbai, Signet is active in India, Bangladesh, the Middle East and Africa. With approximately 100 employees, Signet generated revenue of INR 13.2 billion (ca. EUR 152 million) in the last twelve months up to and including June 2020.

The acquisition of Signet significantly strengthens IMCD’s presence in India and increases IMCD’s position in the high-growth APAC region. It is an important step in IMCD’s strategy to become a leading global speciality pharma ingredient distributor and strengthens IMCD’s footprint in the high growth and resilient pharma excipient distribution market.

Attached, please find the release in pdf format.

-xx-

About IMCD N.V.
IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com or contact ir@imcdgroup.com.

Attachment


IMCD Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMCD completes the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (4 November 2020, 17:45 CET) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or the “Company”), a leading global distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that, effective as per today, it has successfully completed the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...