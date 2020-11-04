 

Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on November 12, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 18:30  |  26   |   |   

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that management will participate in the Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on Thursday, November 12, 2020. David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO Michael Bruns, CFO Glen Akselrod
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Bristol Investor Relations
978-921-2050 978-921-2050 905-326-1888
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd glen@bristolir.com





Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on November 12, 2020 BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell …

