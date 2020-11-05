 

DIC Asset AG Places Experienced Experts in Charge of Focus Areas Logistics and ESG

DIC Asset AG Places Experienced Experts in Charge of Focus Areas Logistics and ESG

05.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG Places Experienced Experts in Charge of Focus Areas Logistics and ESG

  • Martin Birkert becomes Head of Logistics, start in first quarter 2021
  • Dr. Kati Herzog becomes Head of Sustainability, start beginning of 2021

Frankfurt am Main, 5 November 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, is about to strengthen its human resource basis in the two strategic areas of logistics and ESG/sustainability. To this end, the company is creating two new senior positions on the group level.

DIC Asset AG is planning to step up investments both in its proprietary holdings (Commercial Portfolio) and in its asset management business for third parties (Institutional Business). Martin Birkert, becoming the new Head of Logistics of DIC Asset AG, is an experienced real estate specialist who, starting in the first quarter of 2021, will push forward with the strategic expansion of this asset class in both of the company's business segments. Martin Birkert brings 15 years of experience in the areas of investment, asset management, consultancy and logistics real estate development to the job, having most recently served as Director for Transaction & Acquisition at Alpha Industrial Advisors. Prior stops in his career include the positions Head of Land Development at SEGRO Germany, Business Development & Letting Manager at nextparx, and Head of Logistics Real Estate at NAI Apollo. He has a degree in real estate economics from the International Real Estate Business School (IREBS) at the University of Regensburg.

With the start of 2021, Dr Kati Herzog will assume the newly created position of Head of Sustainability. In this role, she will coordinate the group-wide intensification of ESG activities and the implementation of a more dynamic sustainability strategy to be pursued by DIC Asset AG. Dr Kati Herzog served most recently as Head of Degree Program and professor for real estate management and leadership at the Hamburg School of Business Administration (HSBA). Her previous positions include Head of Business Development for Apleona Bauperformance, where she was a member of the senior management and Head of Department for Sustainability & Energy Efficiency. She obtained her degree as certified civil engineer from the University of Technology at Darmstadt, her masters in real estate management and construction project management from the University of Wuppertal, and is lead assessor for the green building labels DGNB and BREEAM DE. Her doctorate in civil engineering at the University of Technology at Darmstadt in 2001 already focused on the subject of sustainability.

