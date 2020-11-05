Nokia completes Ceneri and Gotthard Base Tunnels communications infrastructure project

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has successfully completed the Ceneri Base Tunnel project for AlpTransit Gotthard AG, providing control technology management, monitoring and operations support systems in Ticino, Switzerland. Completion follows on from Nokia’s delivery work for the Gotthard Base Tunnel communications system, which has been merged with the Ceneri system.

Over a six-year contract, Nokia services experts completed all Ceneri Base Tunnel control systems project delivery milestones on time, including overall final delivery in advance of the tunnel’s official opening. In its project delivery role, Nokia was responsible for supplier and interface management, requirement management processes, as well as comprehensive system and project documentation.

Nokia also deployed an operations support system that identifies and consolidates events throughout the communications infrastructure of both base tunnels and performs root cause analysis for the rail-related services.

Christopher Kennepohl, Head of Operational Processes, AlpTransit Gotthard AG, said: “In terms of project delivery and management, Nokia hit every milestone on time, fulfilling all KPI expectations. By applying its considerable skills, experience and domain expertise, Nokia was fundamental to successful project realization.

“Nokia’s operations support system provides the intelligence that feeds the Swiss Federal Railways’ Pollegio operations center, enabling real-time insights to be delivered across a range of parameters and identifying alarms for intervention and error handling – this is vital to tunnel safety, security and smooth running.”

Nokia’s operations support system integrates network components from several third-party technology providers, including two data networks, a video surveillance system, two tunnel radios and two emergency communication systems. It handles subsystem interfaces across various protocols as well as information exchange with existing systems of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) infrastructure.