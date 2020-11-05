 

Altair Inspire Mold Revolutionizes Injection Molding

globenewswire
Next generation solution provides a modern, integrated approach to simulation-driven design for manufacturing (DFM) of injection molded components to reduce costs and delays

TROY, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair, (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC), today launched Altair Inspire Mold, a revolutionary, end-to-end solution for simulating injection molding. For the first time, Inspire Mold brings Altair’s core philosophies of simulation-driven design and democratization of simulation to this $250 billion manufacturing sector. Injection molded plastic components play a critical role in a vast array of applications from toys and consumer electronics to high-performance, load-bearing components in sectors like aerospace and automotive.

Inspire Mold offers engineers fast, highly capable tools with unrivalled solver performance and unprecedented opportunities to make better design decisions earlier, reduce costs, speed time-to-market, and optimize the quality and manufacturability of finished parts.

“Inspire Mold embodies everything we believe simulation should be. It puts designers and engineers firmly in control of faster, more intelligent, and intuitive evaluation of injection molded plastic parts,” said James Dagg, chief technical officer, Altair. “Inspire Mold reduces the costs and delays traditionally found in the slow and laborious processing of design iterations, as well as the building and reworking of prototype molds.”

Manufacturability of new components can now be evaluated at the outset of the development process, and the risk of defects such as warping, sink marks, and short shots are mitigated before any costly investments are made in molds. Design iterations are completed faster, and fewer are needed before an optimal solution is identified. Scrap, tooling, and rework costs are slashed, and there are no requirements for specialized, GPU-computing hardware.

Other key features of Inspire Mold include:

  • Optimized user experience – product designers and engineers can easily conduct virtual testing, validation, correction, and optimization of molding designs via an intuitive, five-step workflow.
  • Fast, next generation 3D technology – experimental approximations of traditional 2.5D solvers are eliminated. Support for advanced physics empowers advanced and novice users with deeper insights and understanding.
  • Access to materials data – data for 60 materials is embedded in Inspire Mold and the Altair Material Data Center (MDC) will soon be integrated, allowing MDC license holders direct, immediate access to reliable, high-quality material data.
  • Comprehensive end-to-end solution – technology stretches from initial design through to material mapping of reinforced engineering polymers, analyzing and optimizing the structural and fatigue performance of complex parts.

Inspire Mold joins Altair’s existing Inspire manufacturing simulation offerings including casting, forming, mold-filling, extrusion, and additive manufacturing.

For more information about Inspire Mold, visit https://web.altair.com/breaking-the-mold.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

