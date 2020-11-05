Lincoln Tech Specialized Training Program Achieves Over 90% Job Placement Rate for Graduates

Lincoln Tech’s Diesel and Truck Technology with Transport Refrigeration program, available exclusively at the South Plainfield campus, expands on traditional diesel training by adding classes focused on the mechanics and technology behind these complex cooling systems. On-board refrigeration units keep trailers cold when they’re moving goods like produce and medications around the state and across the region. Lincoln Tech’s program helps students develop the skills for troubleshooting and repairing these systems, keeping them in peak working condition so that the cargo arrives safely chilled at supermarkets, restaurants and other destinations.

West Orange, NJ, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in technical training for more than 20 hands-on career fields, has placed over 90% of graduates from a specialized training program at its South Plainfield, NJ campus. This according to reports submitted in 2019 and 2020 to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, the agency which oversees vocational school performance.

“We’re proud to offer one of the only transport refrigeration maintenance programs in the area – and certainly one of the longest-running,” says Jim Kuntz, President of the South Plainfield campus. “It’s a highly specialized skill set, and one that’s in real demand in this region. Our placement rates over the last several years certainly reflect that.”

Placement rates – the statistics that measure how many students launched careers in the field as a percentage of total graduates – are reported by all accredited technical schools to ensure quality of education and successful outcomes for its students. That rate was over 90% for this specialized program at the South Plainfield campus. Kuntz credits the commitment accepted students show to beginning their new careers, and the partnership enjoyed by Lincoln Tech with Thermo King East – one of New Jersey’s top employers in the industry.

“This is a small, exclusive program that students need to qualify for, and be accepted into,” Kuntz explains. “We were able to help most graduates begin a career in transport refrigeration during those reporting periods and we are hoping to continue those results in spite of the challenges the year has brought. A large part of that success has been our hiring partnership with Thermo King East and the outstanding support of General Manager Tom Commaroto and his team.”