DGAP-News FUCHS confers Sponsorship Award of EUR 50,000 on 13 social projects in Mannheim
|
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS confers Sponsorship Award of EUR 50,000 on 13 social projects in Mannheim
Sustainable business and innovative developments are important to FUCHS when it comes to social commitment, too. The additional awards introduced in the anniversary year 2019 for a particularly sustainable project and a particularly innovative project were conferred again this year. The "Project of the Year - Sustainability" award was won by the Evangelical Markus-Lukasgemeinde with its vegetable garden where people with dementia, children from the nearby daycare center, and many other people work together. The "Project of the Year - Innovation" award went to the addiction advice service of the Caritasverband and the Diakonisches Werk Mannheim, which developed a joint online advice center.
0 Kommentare