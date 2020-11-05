 

DGAP-News FUCHS confers Sponsorship Award of EUR 50,000 on 13 social projects in Mannheim

FUCHS confers Sponsorship Award of EUR 50,000 on 13 social projects in Mannheim

05.11.2020
FUCHS confers Sponsorship Award of EUR 50,000 on 13 social projects in Mannheim

FUCHS PETROLUB SE, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, conferred the FUCHS Sponsorship Award for the 21st time on November 5, 2020. A total of 13 projects in the company's home city were awarded a sum of EUR 50,000. Mannheim's Lord Mayor Dr. Peter Kurz once again took over the patronage this year.

"The current pandemic in particular shows us how important this involvement is," says Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. "After all, the effects of the coronavirus aren't just a challenge for our healthcare system and our economy; they also affect families, old people, and children who have to go without social contact and the familiar environment. In this context, several of the projects submitted this year aim to use creative ideas to help counter educational and psychological harm arising from the coronavirus restrictions - or to compensate for the lack of personal contact using digital media. Supporting these and many other initiatives is part of our social responsibility, which is a high priority for us."

Sustainable business and innovative developments are important to FUCHS when it comes to social commitment, too. The additional awards introduced in the anniversary year 2019 for a particularly sustainable project and a particularly innovative project were conferred again this year. The "Project of the Year - Sustainability" award was won by the Evangelical Markus-Lukasgemeinde with its vegetable garden where people with dementia, children from the nearby daycare center, and many other people work together. The "Project of the Year - Innovation" award went to the addiction advice service of the Caritasverband and the Diakonisches Werk Mannheim, which developed a joint online advice center.

