 

Penn National Gaming Set to Open First Retail Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk Today

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced that it expects to open its first retail-branded Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (“Ameristar Black Hawk”) today at 4:00pm MT, subject to any final regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to be opening the first Barstool Sportsbook in the country at Ameristar Black Hawk,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. “This will be the first of many new retail locations for Barstool Sportsbooks at our casinos nationwide. Each will incorporate several features that reflect the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports betting experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

Penn National will offer a state-of-the-art sports betting experience at Ameristar Black Hawk, including sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports betting options for its customers. The Company has developed a new sports book conveniently on the second floor of the casino. The new betting counter, 24’ by 12’ video wall, and large odds boards create an environment where customers can enjoy a first class wagering experience in close proximity to the numerous televisions where they can enjoy sports action from across the country and around the world.

“Our customers are very excited to start wagering on sports,” said Sean Demeule, General Manager at Ameristar Black Hawk. “The passion for professional and college sports runs deep in this region, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans all year-round.”

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

