Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference
Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the Q&A session will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005696/en/Element Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare