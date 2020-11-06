 

Martela Corporation's Financial Information in 2021

Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2021 will be published as follows;

  • On Friday 5.2.2021, Financial Statement Release for 2020            
  • On Friday 7.5.2021, Financial  Review  for January-March 2021
  • On Friday 13.8.2021, Half Year Report for January-June 2021
  • On Friday 5.11.2021, Financial Review for January-September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published on Martela’s website during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 15 January 2021 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 44, 00371 Helsinki, Finland. 

The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company’s website.


Martela Corporation

Kalle Lehtonen
CFO

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

