Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2021 will be published as follows;



On Friday 5.2.2021, Financial Statement Release for 2020

On Friday 7.5.2021, Financial Review for January-March 2021

On Friday 13.8.2021, Half Year Report for January-June 2021

On Friday 5.11.2021, Financial Review for January-September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published on Martela’s website during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m.