 

DGAP-News msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.11.2020, 20:05  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: msg life ag / Key word(s): Contract
msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG

06.11.2020 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

msg life ag:

Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 6 November 2020) - Due to the change in the base rate, msg life ag ('msg life') and msg systems AG ('msg systems') have today agreed to increase the consideration to be offered to msg life shareholders pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the control agreement dated 25 September 2020 by EUR 0.04 from EUR 2.44 to EUR 2.48 per msg life share.

The sole reason for this change is the fact that, following conclusion of the control agreement, the base rate upon which msg life's enterprise valuation was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1%. This resulted in an increase in the consideration to be offered to EUR 2.48 per msg life share. Like the control agreement, the guaranteed dividend is to remain unchanged. The amendment agreement re the control agreement as well as the interim declarations by VALNES Corporate Finance GmbH and Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will be made available in the Investor Relations section on the msg life home page.

About msg life

As part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag and its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting companies for the European insurance sector. The services of msg life range from the development and implementation of standard software and the provision of consultancy services to the handling of full IT operations (cloud solutions). The msg life Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal and the USA. It currently employs a workforce of nearly 1,200.

Contact

Frank Fahrner
Public & Investor Relations
msg life ag
Humboldtstraße 35
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany

Phone: +49 711 94958-9730
Fax: +49 711 94958-9658
E-Mail: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com

06.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: msg life ag
Humboldtstraße 35
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 94958-0
Fax: +49 (0)711 94958-49
E-mail: investor.relations@msg-life.com
Internet: www.msg-life.com
ISIN: DE0005130108
WKN: 513010
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1146328

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146328  06.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146328&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetmsg life Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: msg life (ehemals COR / FJA)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG DGAP-News: msg life ag / Key word(s): Contract msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG 06.11.2020 / 20:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. msg life ag: Amendment agreement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Neue Tarife von PŸUR für die Generation Ü60 mit Top-Konditionen
DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: va-Q-tec in den ersten drei Quartalen 2020 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Geschäftssituation wieder stabilisiert
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat bestellt Steffen Munz zum neuen Finanzvorstand (CFO) mit Wirkung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Auswirkung der regulatorischen Entwicklungen in Deutschland auf das ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: msg life ag: Änderungsvereinbarung zum Beherrschungsvertrag mit der msg systems AG (deutsch)
20:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: msg life ag: Änderungsvereinbarung zum Beherrschungsvertrag mit der msg systems AG

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:23 Uhr
1.780
msg life (ehemals COR / FJA)