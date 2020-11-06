 

State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 22:35  |  16   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, and Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, will participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12:45 pm EST.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.1 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of September 30, 2020 includes approximately $81 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, and Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, will participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12:45 pm …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business ...
 Washington Prime Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
State Street Fund Connect Celebrates 20 Years of Continuous Innovation in Money Market Fund Trading
28.10.20
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
19.10.20
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Multi-Asset Portfolio Management
16.10.20
State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
14.10.20
State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series “D”, “F”, “G”, and “H”
08.10.20
State Street Will Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2020 and Commits to More Absolute Reductions