State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, and Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, will participate in Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 12:45 pm EST.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.