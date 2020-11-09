 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: 5.50 % corporate bond tradable on the stock exchange from 11 November 2020 onwards

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Noratis AG: 5.50 % corporate bond tradable on the stock exchange from 11 November 2020 onwards

09.11.2020 / 17:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Noratis AG: 5.50 % corporate bond tradable on the stock exchange from 11 November 2020 onwards

- EUR 12.5 million placement volume within the framework of the public offer

- Inflowing funds will be used to further expand the property portfolio

Eschborn, 9 November 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has placed within the framework of the public offer of its 5.50 % corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) around EUR 12.5 million with institutional and private investors. The inclusion of the bond in the stock exchange trading in the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange takes place on 11.11.2020. The inflowing funds will be used for the expansion of the real estate portfolio, hence securing the planned next growth step in the further development of the property portfolio. In addition to an increase in the bond Noratis AG can rely on further financing alternatives for its medium-term growth .

During the 1st half-year 2020 Noratis AG acquired a total of 753 residential units and thereby extended its real estate portfolio, including properties already acquired but not yet recognised in its financial statements, to more than 3,400 units. The rental income increased following the strong expansion of the real estate portfolio during the first six months of 2020 by around 35 % to around EUR 8.0 million compared to the prior year period. A further significant development of the real estate portfolio is planned.

