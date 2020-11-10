Essential Energy Services Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

(in thousands of dollars except

per share and percentages) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 19,241 $ 39,278 $ 71,619 $ 113,810 Gross margin 5,314 8,873 14,608 23,039 Gross margin % 28% 23% 20% 20% EBITDAS (1) 4,033 6,294 9,425 15,246 Net (loss) income before impairment loss (1) (1,529) 1,555 (3,763) 1,605 Per share - basic and diluted (0.01) 0.01 (0.03) 0.01 Net (loss) income (1,529) 1,555 (12,584) 1,605 Per share - basic and diluted (0.01) 0.01 (0.09) 0.01 Operating hours Coil tubing rigs 5,348 11,098 21,421 31,642 Pumpers 7,131 13,449 26,735 38,879 As at

September 30, As at

September 30, 2020 2019 Working capital $ 46,706 $ 54,378 Total assets 163,188 202,503 Cash 6,625 1,020 Long-term debt 145 10,782 1 Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section for further information.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Third quarter 2020 drilling and well completion activity remained significantly below the same prior year period due to the continued disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, low oil prices and drastic spending cuts by exploration and production (“E&P”) companies. Well completions, a key indicator of industry activity in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (“WCSB”), declined 70% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and declined 37% on a year-to-date basis compared to the same prior year period.

During the third quarter, the oilfield services sector experienced modest improvements since the exceptionally slow second quarter of 2020. The price of Western Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) hovered around US$40 per barrel during the third quarter, a significant improvement from the low, and even negative pricing, experienced in the second quarter. However, further recovery in oil demand is still required before the global oversupply of oil is brought back into balance and prices return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $19.2 million, a 51% decrease from the third quarter of 2019. Essential Coil Well Service (“ECWS”) and Tryton both continued to see lower activity in the current quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

EBITDAS(1) was $4.0 million in the third quarter, $2.3 million lower than the same prior year period. Although revenue declined in the quarter, significant cost reductions implemented earlier in the year, combined with $2.3 million of Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) program benefits, helped to offset reduced activity.



At September 30, 2020, Essential was in a strong financial position with cash, net of long-term debt, of $6.5 million and working capital(1) of $46.7 million. Essential has been able to maintain a positive cash balance as the Company continues to focus on cost management and minimal capital spending. On November 9, 2020 Essential had $7.6 million of cash, net of long-term debt.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Essential reported revenue of $71.6 million, $42.1 million lower than the prior year period due to lower activity across both segments. EBITDAS(1) was $9.4 million, a $5.8 million decline from the prior year mainly due to lower activity, partially offset by cost reductions implemented in 2020 and $4.9 million received under the CEWS program.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Segment Results – Essential Coil Well Service

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands of dollars, except percentages, hours and fleet data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 9,909 $ 22,609 $ 40,564 $ 64,684 Operating expenses 6,505 16,815 29,849 49,889 Gross margin $ 3,404 $ 5,794 $ 10,715 $ 14,795 Gross margin % 34% 26% 26% 23% Operating hours Coil tubing rigs 5,348 11,098 21,421 31,642 Pumpers 7,131 13,449 26,735 38,879 Active equipment fleet (i) Coil tubing rigs 10 16 10 16 Fluid pumpers 9 12 9 12 Nitrogen pumpers 4 6 4 6 Total equipment fleet (i) Coil tubing rigs 29 29 29 29 Fluid pumpers 19 19 19 19 Nitrogen pumpers 8 8 8 8

(i) Fleet data represents the number of units at the end of the period. Crewed equipment is less than active equipment.

ECWS revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.9 million, a 56% decrease compared to the same prior year period, but ahead of the 70% decline in industry well completions. Activity in the third quarter of 2020 remained below the prior year quarter due to the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained low oil prices which continue to impact customer spending. Revenue per hour decreased year-over-year due to a combination of mix of work and competitive pricing pressure.

In the third quarter of 2020, ECWS generated gross margin of $3.4 million, a decrease of 41% compared to same prior year period. Although revenue and gross margin were significantly lower than the prior year period, cost reduction initiatives, combined with benefits received under the CEWS program, helped to improve gross margin as a percentage of revenue to 34%, compared to 26% in the same prior year period. Realized savings related to several areas of ECWS’s operations including labor, repairs and maintenance and logistics costs.

After an exceptionally slow second quarter, ECWS experienced more consistent levels of activity in the third quarter which supported the reactivation of two coil tubing rigs and one fluid pumper.

On a year-to-date basis, ECWS revenue was $40.6 million, 37% lower than the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and consistent with the 37% decrease in industry well completions. Gross margin improved to 26%, compared to 23% in the prior year, due to the significant 2020 cost reductions and CEWS program benefits.

Segment Results – Tryton

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 9,332 $ 16,669 $ 31,055 $ 49,126 Operating expenses 6,943 13,048 26,002 39,722 Gross margin $ 2,389 $ 3,621 $ 5,053 $ 9,404 Gross margin % 26% 22% 16% 19% Tryton revenue - % of revenue Tryton MSFS 40% 29% 36% 30% Conventional Tools & Rentals 60% 71% 64% 70%

Tryton revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.3 million, a decrease of 44% compared to the same quarter in 2019, due to lower activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued low oil prices. Although activity was below the comparative prior year period, for the third quarter, Tryton performed better than the 70% decline in industry well completions. Tryton’s conventional tools revenue was below prior year as customers continued to defer site restoration work pending government funding approvals under the site rehabilitation programs (the “Site Rehabilitation Programs”). Tryton’s Multi-Stage Fracturing System (“MSFS”) operations declined in the quarter, compared to the prior year, but performed better than management anticipated with stronger activity than the second quarter of 2020 due to work performed for key customers in the quarter.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, gross margin was $2.4 million, a decrease of 34% compared to the prior year period due to lower activity. Although activity declined in the current quarter, Tryton achieved a gross margin of 26%, compared to 22% in the prior year period. Cost reduction initiatives, combined with benefits received under the CEWS program in Canada and forgivable loan benefits under the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP Loans”) contributed to improved third quarter gross margin as a percentage of revenue.

On a year-to-date basis, Tryton revenue was $31.1 million, a 37% decrease compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, due to the decline in activity. Gross margin was below the prior year due to lower activity, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives, benefits received under the CEWS program and forgivable amounts related to the PPP Loans received during the year.

Equipment Expenditures

(in thousands of dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ECWS $ 191 $ 1,651 $ 1,001 $ 2,769 Tryton 27 443 605 2,569 Corporate 19 47 49 138 Total equipment expenditures 237 2,141 1,655 5,476 Less proceeds on disposal of equipment $ (723) $ (574) $ (2,034) $ (2,403) Net equipment (proceeds) expenditures (1) $ (486) $ 1,567 $ (379) $ 3,073

Essential classifies its equipment expenditures as growth capital(1) and maintenance capital(1):

(in thousands of dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Growth capital (1) $ - $ 79 $ - $ 798 Maintenance capital (1) 237 2,062 1,655 4,678 Total equipment expenditures $ 237 $ 2,141 $ 1,655 $ 5,476

Essential’s 2020 capital forecast remains unchanged at $2 million and is focused on critical maintenance activities. Capital spending is expected to be funded through proceeds on sale of surplus assets and cash from operations.

OUTLOOK

The issues faced by the oil industry since March 2020, continue to take a toll on oilfield services activity. The industry is overshadowed by COVID-19 social and economic disruption, high North American oil inventory and sub-economic oil prices. While oil inventory levels have started to decline, further recovery in demand is required before the global oversupply of oil is brought back in balance and prices return to more economic levels. These factors are expected to continue to depress oilfield service spending by E&P companies in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Looking into 2021, some industry analysts and associations are projecting E&P spending in the WCSB will be similar to, or modestly higher than, 2020. While the current forward strip for WTI is only slightly higher than the current price, natural gas prices have been trending stronger and there may be a more constructive outlook for natural gas-related activity. Essential’s services are equally suited for oil and natural gas-related work. The outlook for 2021 will become clearer as E&P capital budgets are released. The federal government recently extended the CEWS program to June 2021, which is positive for Essential and its customers. Essential expects to continue to benefit from this program, although to a lesser extent than 2020.

For Essential, activity levels experienced in September continued into October. However, activity is expected to slow as the fourth quarter progresses and customers complete their 2020 capital programs. With more consistent activity in the third quarter, relative to the second quarter, ECWS reactivated two more coil tubing rigs and one fluid pumper. The active fleet now includes 10 coil tubing rigs and nine fluid pumpers. This ensures suitable equipment is available for differing customer and regional needs. There are fewer crewed packages than active. The active and crewed fleet can be adjusted to meet changing customer requirements.

Tryton has submitted applications to provide downhole tool work under the Site Rehabilitation Programs to restore and decommission inactive wells. Government approvals for work under these programs has been slow and complex. Tryton has received some approvals and started work under the Alberta and Saskatchewan programs. The Site Rehabilitation Programs are expected to benefit Tryton into 2021 and 2022.

During this challenging time, Essential has managed to a net cash position, with cash exceeding long-term debt by $7.6 million on November 9, 2020. Operational and financial discipline includes significant compensation reductions, employee layoffs, cost efficiency and capital spending funded entirely with proceeds from asset sales. Essential believes that with the steps taken earlier in 2020, it has right-sized the Company for this prolonged downturn.

The value and importance of Essential’s low-debt strategy over the past few years has never been more apparent than it is now. When industry activity increases, Essential expects to have the credit capacity to fund working capital requirements. Essential’s credit facility is expected to provide sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to meet financial needs through to the end of 2021.

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are available on Essential’s website at www.essentialenergy.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(1)Non-IFRS Measures

Throughout this news release, certain terms that are not specifically defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) are used to analyze Essential’s operations. In addition to the primary measures of net loss and net loss per share in accordance with IFRS, Essential believes that certain measures not recognized under IFRS assist both Essential and the reader in assessing performance and understanding Essential’s results. Each of these measures provides the reader with additional insight into Essential’s ability to fund principal debt repayments and capital programs. As a result, the method of calculation may not be comparable with other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net loss and net loss per share as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDAS – EBITDAS is earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction costs, losses or gains on disposal, write-down of assets, impairment loss, foreign exchange gains or losses, and share-based compensation, which includes both equity-settled and cash-settled transactions. These adjustments are relevant as they provide another measure which is considered an indicator of Essential’s results from its principal business activities.

Growth capital – Growth capital is capital spending which is intended to result in incremental revenue.

Maintenance capital – Maintenance capital is capital spending that is incurred in order to refurbish, replace or extend the life of existing equipment.

Net equipment expenditures – This measure is equipment expenditures less proceeds on the disposal of equipment. Essential uses net equipment expenditures to describe net cash outflows related to managing Essential’s property and equipment.

Net (loss) income before impairment loss – This measure is net (loss) income before impairment loss, net of taxes. Management believes it is a relevant measure as it provides an indication of Essential’s results from its principal business activities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net (loss) income before impairment loss is calculated as loss before income taxes of $15.2 million adjusted for impairment loss of $10.3 million and deferred income tax recovery of $1.1 million.

Working capital – Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities.

ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

As at As at September 30, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 Assets Current Cash $ 6,625 $ 846 Trade and other accounts receivable 18,372 24,543 Inventory 32,704 36,616 Prepayments and deposits 2,031 1,789 59,732 63,794 Non-current Property and equipment 92,991 111,141 Right-of-use lease asset 10,254 12,600 Intangible assets 211 295 Goodwill - 3,565 103,456 127,601 Total assets $ 163,188 $ 191,395 Liabilities Current Trade and other accounts payable $ 8,968 $ 11,513 Share-based compensation 488 1,189 Income taxes payable - 32 Current portion of lease liability 3,570 3,909 13,026 16,643 Non-current Share-based compensation 1,794 2,740 Long-term debt 145 6,563 Deferred tax liability - 2,624 Long-term lease liability 10,062 12,154 12,001 24,081 Total liabilities 25,027 40,724 Equity Share capital 272,732 272,732 Deficit (140,984) (128,400) Other reserves 6,413 6,339 Total equity 138,161 150,671 Total liabilities and equity $ 163,188 $ 191,395

ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 19,241 $ 39,278 $ 71,619 $ 113,810 Operating expenses 13,927 30,405 57,011 90,771 Gross margin 5,314 8,873 14,608 23,039 General and administrative expenses 1,281 2,579 5,183 7,793 Depreciation and amortization 4,845 3,876 14,412 12,068 Share-based compensation expense (recovery) 636 142 (429) 1,026 Impairment loss - - 10,293 - Other expense (income) 267 (92) (804) 493 Operating (loss) income (1,715) 2,368 (14,047) 1,659 Finance costs 310 429 1,158 1,355 (Loss) income before taxes (2,025) 1,939 (15,205) 304 Current income tax expense 1 - 3 67 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (497) 384 (2,624) (1,368) Income tax (recovery) expense (496) 384 (2,621) (1,301) Net (loss) income (1,529) 1,555 (12,584) 1,605 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 114 (21) 57 44 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,415) $ 1,534 $ (12,527) $ 1,649 Net (loss) income per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ (0.09) $ 0.01 Comprehensive (loss) income per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ (0.09) $ 0.01

ESSENTIAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of dollars) 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (12,584) $ 1,605 Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to operating cash flow: Depreciation and amortization 14,412 12,068 Deferred income tax recovery (2,624) (1,368) Share-based compensation 17 58 Provision for impairment of trade receivable 700 450 Finance costs 1,158 1,355 Impairment loss 10,293 - Gain on disposal of assets (317) (141) Funds flow 11,055 14,027 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Trade and other accounts receivable before provision 5,353 2,545 Inventory 3,703 3,418 Income taxes payable (receivable) (34) 35 Prepayments and deposits (242) 3 Trade and other accounts payable (2,285) (667) Share-based compensation (1,647) 25 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,903 19,386 Investing Activities: Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,655) (5,476) Non-cash investing working capital in trade and other accounts payable (261) (665) Proceeds on disposal of equipment 2,034 2,403 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 118 (3,738) Financing Activities: Decrease in long-term debt (6,433) (10,700) Finance costs paid (479) (468) Payments of lease liability (3,336) (3,879) Net cash used in financing activities (10,248) (15,047) Foreign exchange gain on cash held in a foreign currency 6 9 Net increase in cash 5,779 610 Cash, beginning of period 846 410 Cash, end of period $ 6,625 $ 1,020

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

MSFS is a registered trademark of Essential Energy Services Ltd.

