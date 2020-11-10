EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Conference/Expansion Conzzeta: Bystronic to push innovation and market positions 10-Nov-2020 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, November 10, 2020 - Ernst Baertschi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta, will host today's virtual Conzzeta capital markets day. Conzzeta Group CEO Michael Willome will provide an update of the Group's strategic transformation. Bystronic CEO Alex Waser with part of his management team will present Bystronic's strategy.

The aspiration of Bystronic is to outgrow it's market by providing world class sheet metal processing solutions. The strategy presented today includes the ambitions

- to continuously drive innovation;

- in particular to push smart factory digitalization to support customer's end-to-end productivity;

- to sharpen the customer value propostion for targeted end market segments

- to strengthen the market coverage globally with a differentiated regional approach;

- to strengthen and disproportionally grow the solutions and aftersales businesses.

The latest product and solutions offering was recently introduced to customers at the Competence Days and will partly also be shown at today's event. The Bystronic strategy 2025 results in the following financial aspiration:

- an organic compound average growth rate (CAGR) of above 5% from the sales level reached in 2019, with additional upside from bolt-on acquistions;

- an industry-leading profitability with an EBIT margin of above 12%;

- a return on net operating assets of above 25%, based on the asset light business model.

The agenda and the slide deck with Conzzeta's transformation update and Bystronic's strategy are available on the Investor Relations website of Conzzeta here.The presentations and Q&A sessions, which are broadcasted live through the internet, will start this morning at 9.15am CET and will run approximately until 1pm CET. We recommend to register timely ahead of the start of the presentations here.

Inquiries

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;

Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. About 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials and Outdoor segments. In December 2019, Conzzeta announced a strategic focus on the Sheet Metal Processing segment and the sale of all its other activities. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CON).

