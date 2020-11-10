MeiraGTx to Present at the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.