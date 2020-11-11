Glaukos Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to virtually participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 (one-on-one and group meetings only)

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PST

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (a pre-recorded fireside chat presentation will be available for viewing beginning on Monday, November 23, 2020; management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2020)

A live and archived webcast for these event, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.