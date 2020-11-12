 

Scatec Solar ASA Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, 12 November 2020: Scatec Solar ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting today at 10:00 CET. A total of 79,539,187 shares, representing 52.52 % of the share capital was represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice convening the meeting distributed on 21 October 2020 and as further set out in the minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting attached hereto.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to change the company's name to Scatec ASA. The name change is pending registration with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Norwegian: Foretaksregisteret).

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
Tel: +47 950 38 364 email: ir@scatecsolar.com


About Scatec Solar ASA
Scatec Solar is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SSO". To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

