Stratasys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $127.9 million, compared to $157.5 million for the same period last year. The 18.8% reduction was primarily driven by the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the company’s customers throughout the industries into which the company sells its products and services.

GAAP gross margin was 38.9% for the quarter, compared to 49.2% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.8% for the quarter, compared to 52.4% for the same period last year. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin improved sequentially from Q2 by 170bp and 140bp, respectively. The company believes that gross margins will continue to recover as and when our customers return to their pre-COVID utilization levels.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $404.3 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $6.0 million for the same period last year, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $1.0 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $8.1 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $405.1 million, or ($7.35) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, for the same period last year, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $3.0 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.2 million for the quarter, compared to $14.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA improved sequentially from Q2 by $6.8 million.

The Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million, or $7.01 per share, related to the Company’s FDM and PolyJet technologies, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 impact on the Company’s business.

The Company generated $2.6 million of cash from operations and ended the period with $308.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits. The Company has no debt.

“We were pleased to see sequential improvements in both our top and bottom lines for this quarter, reflecting the beginning of a potential recovery from the pandemic,” said Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. “We are laser-focused on leading the polymer 3D printing market by delivering the most innovative, next-gen technologies to address the fastest-growing and most transformative manufacturing applications, while leveraging the strongest go-to-market infrastructure in our industry. We believe that our innovations of today will drive competitive production advantages for the factories of tomorrow, resulting in growth and value creation for our customers and shareholders.”

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis after (i) excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and restructuring-related charges or gains, and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,906 $ 293,484 Short-term deposits $ 55,300 $ 28,300 Accounts receivable, net 103,693 132,558 Inventories 152,685 168,504 Prepaid expenses 7,568 6,567 Other current assets 19,209 29,659 Total current assets 591,361 659,072 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 198,521 189,706 Goodwill - 385,658 Other intangible assets, net 65,083 87,328 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,905 20,936 Other non-current assets 35,238 38,819 Total non-current assets 317,747 722,447 Total assets $ 909,108 $ 1,381,519 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,478 $ 35,818 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,462 28,528 Accrued compensation and related benefits 28,536 34,013 Deferred revenues 47,288 52,268 Operating lease liabilities - short term 8,675 9,292 Total current liabilities 134,439 159,919 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long-term 13,436 16,039 Operating lease liabilities - long term 10,600 12,445 Other non-current liabilities 33,291 35,343 Total non-current liabilities 57,327 63,827 Total liabilities 191,766 223,746 Redeemable non-controlling interests 568 622 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 55,112 thousands shares and 54,441 thousands shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 150 148 Additional paid-in capital 2,722,839 2,706,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,289 ) (7,716 ) Accumulated deficit (1,996,926 ) (1,542,175 ) Total equity 716,774 1,157,151 Total liabilities and equity $ 909,108 $ 1,381,519

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales Products $ 83,548 $ 106,346 $ 240,597 $ 321,778 Services 44,344 51,114 137,825 154,145 127,892 157,460 378,422 475,923 Cost of sales Products 47,339 44,341 126,556 135,605 Services 30,784 35,710 98,491 105,285 78,123 80,051 225,047 240,890 Gross profit 49,769 77,409 153,375 235,033 Operating expenses Research and development, net 19,562 23,620 65,059 70,234 Selling, general and administrative 48,343 59,741 155,630 173,217 Goodwill impairment 386,154 - 386,154 - 454,059 83,361 606,843 243,451 Operating loss (404,290 ) (5,952 ) (453,468 ) (8,418 ) Financial income (expense), net (167 ) 289 (847 ) 2,796 Loss before income taxes (404,457 ) (5,663 ) (454,315 ) (5,622 ) Income tax expenses (benefit) (343 ) 586 (2,250 ) 3,084 Share in profits (losses) of associated companies (952 ) (733 ) (2,740 ) 495 Net Loss (405,066 ) (6,982 ) (454,805 ) (8,211 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4 ) (41 ) (54 ) (152 ) Net loss attributable to Stratasys Ltd. $ (405,062 ) $ (6,941 ) $ (454,751 ) $ (8,059 ) Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. Basic $ (7.35 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (8.29 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (7.35 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (8.29 ) $ (0.15 ) Basic 55,086 54,394 54,851 54,201 Diluted 55,086 54,394 54,851 54,201

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Non-GAAP 2020 2019 Non-GAAP 2019 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 49,769 $ 10,036 $ 59,805 $ 77,409 $ 5,087 $ 82,496 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (404,290 ) 403,268 (1,022 ) (5,952 ) 14,055 8,103 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (405,062 ) 402,050 (3,012 ) (6,941 ) 13,275 6,334 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (7.35 ) $ 7.30 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.12 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,065 3,916 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 524 475 Restructuring and other related costs 191 696 Impairment charges of intangible assets 5,256 - 10,036 5,087 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,162 2,016 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,352 4,960 Goodwill impairment 386,154 - Restructuring and other related costs 34 1,992 Other expenses 530 - 393,232 8,968 403,268 14,055 (3) Corresponding tax effect (1,296 ) (780 ) Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 78 - $ 402,050 $ 13,275 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 55,086 55,086 54,394 54,940

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Non-GAAP 2020 2019 Non-GAAP 2019 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 153,375 $ 24,062 $ 177,437 $ 235,033 $ 13,780 $ 248,813 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (453,468 ) 435,987 (17,481 ) (8,418 ) 32,376 23,958 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (454,751 ) 433,821 (20,930 ) (8,059 ) 28,574 20,515 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (8.29 ) $ 7.91 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.53 $ 0.38 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 12,196 11,714 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,424 1,370 Restructuring and other related costs 5,187 696 Impairment charges of intangible assets 5,256 - 24,062 13,780 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 6,430 5,688 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,470 14,387 Goodwill impairment 386,154 - Restructuring and other related costs 3,863 (1,479 ) Other expenses 1,007 - 411,925 18,596 435,987 32,376 (3) Corresponding tax effect (2,396 ) (2,198 ) Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 230 (1,604 ) $ 433,821 $ 28,574 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 54,851 54,851 54,201 54,705

