 

Stratasys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Q3 2020 Financial Results Summary:

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $127.9 million, compared to $157.5 million for the same period last year. The 18.8% reduction was primarily driven by the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the company’s customers throughout the industries into which the company sells its products and services.
  • GAAP gross margin was 38.9% for the quarter, compared to 49.2% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.8% for the quarter, compared to 52.4% for the same period last year. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin improved sequentially from Q2 by 170bp and 140bp, respectively. The company believes that gross margins will continue to recover as and when our customers return to their pre-COVID utilization levels.
  • GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $404.3 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $6.0 million for the same period last year, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $1.0 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $8.1 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss for the quarter was $405.1 million, or ($7.35) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, for the same period last year, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $3.0 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.2 million for the quarter, compared to $14.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA improved sequentially from Q2 by $6.8 million.
  • The Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $386.2 million, or $7.01 per share, related to the Company’s FDM and PolyJet technologies, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 impact on the Company’s business.
  • The Company generated $2.6 million of cash from operations and ended the period with $308.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits. The Company has no debt.

“We were pleased to see sequential improvements in both our top and bottom lines for this quarter, reflecting the beginning of a potential recovery from the pandemic,” said Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys. “We are laser-focused on leading the polymer 3D printing market by delivering the most innovative, next-gen technologies to address the fastest-growing and most transformative manufacturing applications, while leveraging the strongest go-to-market infrastructure in our industry. We believe that our innovations of today will drive competitive production advantages for the factories of tomorrow, resulting in growth and value creation for our customers and shareholders.”

Stratasys Ltd. Q3 2020 Conference Call Details

The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Website at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssys/mediaframe/ ...

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM, PolyJet, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extending for a further significant period of time, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our operations, supply chain, liquidity, cash flow and customer orders); costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors”, Item 4, “Information on the Company”, Item 5, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 26, 2020. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2019 Annual Report and the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attaches Stratasys’ unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, which we are furnishing to the SEC on or about the date hereof, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis after (i) excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and restructuring-related charges or gains, and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

 
 
ASSETS
 
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

252,906

 

$

293,484

 

Short-term deposits

$

55,300

 

$

28,300

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

103,693

 

 

132,558

 

Inventories

 

152,685

 

 

168,504

 

Prepaid expenses

 

7,568

 

 

6,567

 

Other current assets

 

19,209

 

 

29,659

 

 
Total current assets

 

591,361

 

 

659,072

 

 
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

198,521

 

 

189,706

 

Goodwill

 

-

 

 

385,658

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

65,083

 

 

87,328

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

18,905

 

 

20,936

 

Other non-current assets

 

35,238

 

 

38,819

 

 
Total non-current assets

 

317,747

 

 

722,447

 

 
Total assets

$

909,108

 

$

1,381,519

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

23,478

 

$

35,818

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

26,462

 

 

28,528

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

28,536

 

 

34,013

 

Deferred revenues

 

47,288

 

 

52,268

 

Operating lease liabilities - short term

 

8,675

 

 

9,292

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

134,439

 

 

159,919

 

 
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenues - long-term

 

13,436

 

 

16,039

 

Operating lease liabilities - long term

 

10,600

 

 

12,445

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

33,291

 

 

35,343

 

 
Total non-current liabilities

 

57,327

 

 

63,827

 

 
Total liabilities

 

191,766

 

 

223,746

 

 
Redeemable non-controlling interests

 

568

 

 

622

 

 
Equity
Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 55,112 thousands shares and 54,441 thousands shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

150

 

 

148

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,722,839

 

 

2,706,894

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(9,289

)

 

(7,716

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,996,926

)

 

(1,542,175

)

Total equity

 

716,774

 

 

1,157,151

 

 
Total liabilities and equity

$

909,108

 

$

1,381,519

 

 
Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net sales
Products

$

83,548

 

$

106,346

 

$

240,597

 

$

321,778

 

Services

 

44,344

 

 

51,114

 

 

137,825

 

 

154,145

 

 

127,892

 

 

157,460

 

 

378,422

 

 

475,923

 

 
Cost of sales
Products

 

47,339

 

 

44,341

 

 

126,556

 

 

135,605

 

Services

 

30,784

 

 

35,710

 

 

98,491

 

 

105,285

 

 

78,123

 

 

80,051

 

 

225,047

 

 

240,890

 

 
Gross profit

 

49,769

 

 

77,409

 

 

153,375

 

 

235,033

 

 
Operating expenses
Research and development, net

 

19,562

 

 

23,620

 

 

65,059

 

 

70,234

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

48,343

 

 

59,741

 

 

155,630

 

 

173,217

 

Goodwill impairment

 

386,154

 

 

-

 

 

386,154

 

 

-

 

 

454,059

 

 

83,361

 

 

606,843

 

 

243,451

 

 
Operating loss

 

(404,290

)

 

(5,952

)

 

(453,468

)

 

(8,418

)

 
Financial income (expense), net

 

(167

)

 

289

 

 

(847

)

 

2,796

 

 
Loss before income taxes

 

(404,457

)

 

(5,663

)

 

(454,315

)

 

(5,622

)

 
Income tax expenses (benefit)

 

(343

)

 

586

 

 

(2,250

)

 

3,084

 

 
Share in profits (losses) of associated companies

 

(952

)

 

(733

)

 

(2,740

)

 

495

 

 
Net Loss

 

(405,066

)

 

(6,982

)

 

(454,805

)

 

(8,211

)

 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(4

)

 

(41

)

 

(54

)

 

(152

)

 
Net loss attributable to Stratasys Ltd.

$

(405,062

)

$

(6,941

)

$

(454,751

)

$

(8,059

)

 
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Stratasys Ltd.
Basic

$

(7.35

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(8.29

)

$

(0.15

)

Diluted

$

(7.35

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(8.29

)

$

(0.15

)

 
 
Basic

 

55,086

 

 

54,394

 

 

54,851

 

 

54,201

 

Diluted

 

55,086

 

 

54,394

 

 

54,851

 

 

54,201

 

 
     
   

Three Months Ended September 30,

   

2020

 

Non-GAAP

 

2020

 

2019

 

Non-GAAP

 

2019

   

GAAP

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

   

U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)

     
  Gross profit (1)  

$

49,769

 

$

10,036

 

$

59,805

 

$

77,409

 

$

5,087

 

$

82,496

  Operating income (loss) (1,2)  

 

(404,290

)

 

403,268

 

 

(1,022

)

 

(5,952

)

 

14,055

 

 

8,103

  Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3)  

 

(405,062

)

 

402,050

 

 

(3,012

)

 

(6,941

)

 

13,275

 

 

6,334

  Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4)  

$

(7.35

)

$

7.30

 

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.13

)

$

0.25

 

$

0.12

     
     

(1)

  Acquired intangible assets amortization expense  

 

4,065

 

 

3,916

 

  Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  

 

524

 

 

475

 

  Restructuring and other related costs  

 

191

 

 

696

 

  Impairment charges of intangible assets  

 

5,256

 

 

-

 

   

 

10,036

 

 

5,087

 

     

(2)

  Acquired intangible assets amortization expense  

 

2,162

 

 

2,016

 

  Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  

 

4,352

 

 

4,960

 

  Goodwill impairment  

 

386,154

 

 

-

 

  Restructuring and other related costs  

 

34

 

 

1,992

 

  Other expenses  

 

530

 

 

-

 

   

 

393,232

 

 

8,968

 

   

 

403,268

 

 

14,055

 

     

(3)

  Corresponding tax effect  

 

(1,296

)

 

(780

)

  Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments  

 

78

 

 

-

 

   

$

402,050

 

$

13,275

 

(4)

  Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted  

 

55,086

 

 

55,086

 

 

54,394

 

 

54,940

     
   

Nine Months Ended September 30,

   

2020

 

Non-GAAP

 

2020

 

2019

 

Non-GAAP

 

2019

   

GAAP

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

   

U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)

     
  Gross profit (1)  

$

153,375

 

$

24,062

 

$

177,437

 

$

235,033

 

$

13,780

 

$

248,813

  Operating income (loss) (1,2)  

 

(453,468

)

 

435,987

 

 

(17,481

)

 

(8,418

)

 

32,376

 

 

23,958

  Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3)  

 

(454,751

)

 

433,821

 

 

(20,930

)

 

(8,059

)

 

28,574

 

 

20,515

  Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4)  

$

(8.29

)

$

7.91

 

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.15

)

$

0.53

 

$

0.38

     
     

(1)

  Acquired intangible assets amortization expense  

 

12,196

 

 

11,714

 

  Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  

 

1,424

 

 

1,370

 

  Restructuring and other related costs  

 

5,187

 

 

696

 

  Impairment charges of intangible assets  

 

5,256

 

 

-

 

   

 

24,062

 

 

13,780

 

     

(2)

  Acquired intangible assets amortization expense  

 

6,430

 

 

5,688

 

  Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  

 

14,470

 

 

14,387

 

  Goodwill impairment  

 

386,154

 

 

-

 

  Restructuring and other related costs  

 

3,863

 

 

(1,479

)

  Other expenses  

 

1,007

 

 

-

 

   

 

411,925

 

 

18,596

 

   

 

435,987

 

 

32,376

 

     

(3)

  Corresponding tax effect  

 

(2,396

)

 

(2,198

)

  Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments  

 

230

 

 

(1,604

)

   

$

433,821

 

$

28,574

 

     

(4)

  Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted  

 

54,851

 

 

54,851

 

 

54,201

 

 

54,705

 

Stratasys Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Q3 2020 Financial Results Summary: Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $127.9 million, compared to $157.5 million for the same period last year. The 18.8% …

