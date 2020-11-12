COVID-19 has led to an increased awareness of Financial Wellness

Equifax Survey finds that over 70 per cent of surveyed consumers have checked their credit report within the last year

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People are checking their credit reports and scores more frequently and are taking identity theft more seriously as compared to previous years, according to a recent consumer survey conducted by Equifax Canada.



COVID-19 has caused many people to take a closer look at their financial situation, which is resulting in an increased understanding about their relationship with credit. Within the last 12 months, 71 per cent of survey respondents have checked their credit report, including 57 per cent in the last month. Younger adults (under age 55) and Quebecers were significantly more likely to have checked their credit reports on a regular basis. This is a significant shift for consumers when considering 67 per cent of survey respondents ‘rarely or never checked their credit reports’ according to a similar survey conducted by Equifax in 2016.