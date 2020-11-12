AngioDynamics Announces Presentation of Positive Safety, Efficacy Results from RAPID Outcomes Database

The registry was designed to evaluate the patterns of use, safety and efficacy of the AngioVac System in the bulk removal of undesirable intravascular material. The registry enrolled 234 patients across 21 sites, surpassing its 200-patient enrollment goal. Among enrolled patients, 48.3% had a mass in the right heart, 35.9% had caval thromboemboli, 8.5 % had catheter related thrombi, 1.7% had a pulmonary embolism** and 5.6% had a combination of the above.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, announced the safety and efficacy results from the Registry of AngioVac* System Procedures In Detail (RAPID) database. Results were shared by principal investigator John Moriarty, MD, FSIR, FSVM (Associate Professor of Radiology and Medicine, Cardiology—UCLA Interventional Radiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA), at the Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2020 meeting.

“RAPID represents the largest catheter based thromboaspiration study completed to date, and we are pleased to share its positive findings,” said Scott Centea, AngioDynamics Sr. Vice President and General Manager, VIT/PAD. “A growing number of providers are recognizing the AngioVac System as a critically important tool in the treatment and removal of thrombi and emboli. The overwhelmingly positive results from the RAPID Registry demonstrate that the AngioVac System is appropriate for use by a wide range of providers treating thrombus, clot and vegetations in both peripheral deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and the right heart.”

Findings from the RAPID Registry have been accepted for publication in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology1.

The primary objective of the registry was to capture data on the use of the AngioVac System for various anatomic locations. Greater than 70% of clot/mass removal was achieved in a majority of the patient population. Overall, the study confirmed the AngioVac System to be versatile, safe and effective for the removal of vascular thrombi and cardiac masses across a broad range of patient populations.

“Our goal threshold was to remove over 70% of the clot, which we felt was clinically relevant, and each of the three main groups—the caval group, the right heart group, and the catheter associated clot group—were associated with very high rates of clot removal,” commented Dr. Moriarty. “In the first two years of the Registry, there were more caval thrombectomies than right heart mass procedures, and that flipped in the latter two years. If we were to extrapolate our trajectory, we would say that close to 70% of all procedures are being performed in the right heart. Additionally, the AngioVac System was successfully tested by a number of different practitioners, including cardiologists, EP cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Ultimately, the diversity of providers, combined with the efficacy and safety results, demonstrates the unique and versatile nature of the AngioVac System.”

Learn more about the AngioVac System at AngioVac.com.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

*AngioDynamics, the AngioDynamics logo, and AngioVac are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AngioDynamics, Inc., an affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

**Indications for Use: The AngioVac Cannula is indicated for use as a venous drainage cannula and for removal of fresh, soft thrombi or emboli during extracorporeal bypass for up to 6 hours. The AngioVac Circuit is indicated for use in procedures requiring extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours. For important AngioVac Cannula risk information, visit https://www.angiodynamics.com/about-us/risk-information/#bangiovaccann. For important AngioVac Circuit risk information, visit https://www.angiodynamics.com/about-us/risk-information/#cangiovac.

1. Moriarty et al, Endovascular removal of thrombus and right heart masses using the AngioVac system. Results of 234 patients from the prospective multicenter registry of AngioVac procedures in detail (RAPID). JVIR. Accepted for publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005641/en/