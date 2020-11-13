DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results All for One Group SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2019/20 // Forecast 2020/21 13-Nov-2020 / 13:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary (unaudited) results:

- Sales: EUR 355.4 million (down 1% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 77.1 million (up 9% year on year)

- License sales: EUR 25.5 million (down 38% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues increases to 52% (prior year: 49%)

- EBIT: EUR 19.3 million (up 53% on prior-year EBIT: EUR 12.6 million / Down 2% on comparable prior-year EBIT: EUR 19.6 million)

- EBIT increases by EUR 0.5 million from non-recurring income from pensions / Prior-year EBIT burdened by EUR 7.0 million from extraordinary costs of strategy offensive 2022)

- Forecast 2020/21

Filderstadt, 13 November 2020 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its preliminary and unaudited results for the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 (incl. first-time application of IFRS 16) today.

Compared with the prior year, non-recurring revenues from the sale of software licenses decreased significantly to EUR 25.5 million (minus 38%) as client projects were delayed and follow-on licenses failed to materialise in the wake of the pandemic. Recurring revenues from cloud services and support increased by 9% to EUR 77.1 million. Overall, recurring revenues increased by 7% to EUR 186.4 million year on year and include both the aforementioned cloud services and support sales, and software support sales (up 5% to EUR 109.3 million). As such, the share of total sales attributable to recurring revenues increased to 52% (2018/19: 49%). Consulting and services sales (2019/20: EUR 143.5 million) have been maintained on the prior-year level. Total revenues of EUR 355.4 million are thus only 1% below the prior-year level of EUR 359.2 million.