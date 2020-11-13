 

Velodyne Lidar Unveils Breakthrough Solid State Sensor for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  72   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today debuted its latest innovation in its broad array of lidar sensors, the Velarray H800. The solid state Velarray H800 is architected for automotive grade performance and built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA). With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, this sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications. The Velarray H800’s compact, embeddable form factor is designed to fit neatly behind the windshield of a truck, bus or car, or be mounted seamlessly on the vehicle exterior. The Velarray H800 will be available at high-volume production levels with a target price of less than $500 to drive broad adoption in consumer and commercial vehicle markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005108/en/

Velodyne Lidar’s Velarray H800 solid state lidar sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Velodyne Lidar's Velarray H800 solid state lidar sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

“Velodyne’s launch of the Velarray H800 lidar sensor, which is the first in a family of solid state lidars we will be releasing publicly, is important to automakers for three reasons,” said Anand Gopalan, Velodyne Lidar CEO. “First, the Velarray H800 was specifically designed for high volume automotive applications with feedback from leading OEM customers. It uses Velodyne’s global network of high-quality manufacturing partnerships that provide the high quantity automakers need. Second, Velodyne’s proprietary technology and experience, combined with our manufacturing capacity, allow us to offer the sensor at a price that makes economic sense for automakers. Third, the world needs enhanced safety in consumer vehicles and the Velarray product line makes that available to end consumers creating safer roadways and cars for all.”

The Velarray H800 can help automakers design ADAS solutions that help reduce traffic accidents as well as injuries and deaths of drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians. The World Health Organization reports that annual deaths caused by traffic crashes have reached 1.35 million globally.

“We want to help build the public’s trust in automated vehicle systems,” Marta Hall, Velodyne founder and CMO, commented. “We believe the Velarray H800 is the first of many lidar sensors that will be used in systems for powerful vehicle safety. Velodyne is introducing it as a key sensor for systems designed as building blocks for vehicle safety. Once the public experiences the benefits of reliable automated safety systems, they will welcome more products like this. We can save lives with ADAS.”

