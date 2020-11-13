 

In Celebration of JetBlue For Good Month, JetBlue Donates Three Million TrueBlue Points to Charitable Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) is continuing its tradition of commemorating November as JetBlue For Good Month. On World Kindness Day and throughout JetBlue For Good Month, JetBlue is celebrating good deeds both big and small by donating three million TrueBlue points to a variety of charities. The airline is also encouraging its customers to join in the good by donating loyalty points to help nonprofits continue their work within their local communities. TrueBlue members can donate points to JetBlue’s longstanding partners including Autism Speaks, Make-A-Wish, Together We Rise and World Central Kitchen, among other worthy causes.

When TrueBlue members donate points at trueblue.jetblue.com/donate-points, they go directly to the selected charity, and each charity may use the points for travel necessary to advance its mission. For example, since 2012 JetBlue has donated more than 23 million TrueBlue points to Make-A-Wish to bring experiences of joy to children battling critical illnesses.

“Although we celebrate JetBlue For Good Month in November, it is just a small representation of what JetBlue and our crewmembers do throughout the year for our local communities and nonprofit partners,” said Icema Gibbs, director corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion, JetBlue. “This year the season of giving will look different. We encourage our customers and crewmembers to think about ways to organically help their neighbors. Donating loyalty points can go a long way, whether helping to make kids’ wishes come true or flying volunteers to feed the hungry, all good deeds add up to make a big impact.”

Need some inspiration on charities to donate points to? Here are a few of JetBlue’s favorite charities:

  • Autism Speaks – In partnership with Autism Speaks, JetBlue’s Blue Horizons for Autism program provides families and individuals affected by autism with the opportunity to practice the air travel experience in a realistic, relaxed environment, surrounded by other families in the autism community. To date, JetBlue and Autism Speaks have helped more than 1,000 individuals through the program.
  • Together We Rise – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as dorms and school housing shut down, some students were vulnerable to being displaced, especially foster youth dependent upon college housing. In partnership with its longstanding partner Together We Rise, JetBlue provided flights to students needing help getting to family and friends or a permanent housing situation.
  • World Central Kitchen – In 2019, when Hurricane Dorian first hit the Bahamas, JetBlue helped World Central Kitchen by flying volunteers and supplies to Nassau. Onsite volunteers served 20,000 meals to those impacted and displaced by the hurricane.

For more information or to donate points to the charity of your choice, visit trueblue.jetblue.com/donate-points.

Giving back is part of JetBlue’s DNA and is core to its mission of inspiring humanity – Centered around volunteerism and service, JetBlue For Good focuses on the areas that are most important to the airline’s customers and crewmembers - Community, Youth/Education and the Environment. JetBlue’s core programs and partnerships directly impact the areas where its customers and crewmembers live and work by enhancing education and providing access to those that are traditionally underserved. JetBlue’s signature programs include its award-winning Soar with Reading initiative which has provided more than $3.75 million worth of books to kids who need them most; its Blue Horizons For Autism program which helps introduce air travel in a realistic environment to families and children affected by autism; and its “GreenUp” campaign which highlights the airline’s commitment to local environments. Join the #JetBlueForGood conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, check for regular updates, and get involved. 

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

