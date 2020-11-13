 

Touax Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 17:45  |  41   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                          Paris, November 13, 2020 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020

  • Revenue1 up 7.8% in Q3 2020
  • Revenue growth of 4.1% over the first nine months of the year

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES

Revenue from activities in Q3 2020 reached €43.3 million versus €40.2 million in Q3 2019, an increase of 7.8%.
Revenue from activities over the first nine months of the year reached €124.6 million (€125.5 million at constant scope and currency2) compared with €119.6 million in 2019, an increase of 4.1%. The impact of the health crisis was limited.

This performance was primarily driven by a 7.0% increase in leasing revenue on owned equipment (€39.5 million) and by strong equipment sales of €27.8 million versus €19.0 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in leasing revenue on managed equipment mainly stemmed from a reduction in the fleet linked to sales of equipment belonging to third party investors, and the impact of exchange rate variations.

Syndication fees and capital gains not linked to recurring activities came to €0.5 million, compared with €0.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue from activities
 (in € thousands) 		Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,305 13,253 12,912 39,470 11,641 12,243 13,008 36,892
Leasing revenue on managed equipment 14,889 14,005 13,159 42,053 16,541 16,038 15,179 47,758
Ancillary services 4,708 4,593 5,480 14,781 4,594 4,876 5,726 15,196
Total leasing activity 32,902 31,851 31,551 96,304 32,776 33,157 33,913 99,846
Sales of owned equipment 5,872 7,217 10,916 24,005 3,271 6,925 4,604 14,800
Margins on sale of managed equipment 2,134 876 793 3,803 831 1,697 1,625 4,153
Total sales of equipment 8,006 8,093 11,709 27,808 4,102 8,622 6,229 18,953
Fees on syndication and other capital gains on disposals 247 232 13 492 389 449 8 846
Total revenue from activities 41,155 40,176 43,273 124,604 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

Revenue from activities
 (in € thousands) 		Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,182 9,140 8,910 27,232 8,536 9,240 8,994 26,770
Leasing revenue on managed equipment 4,024 3,955 4,053 12,032 3,422 3,507 3,453 10,382
Ancillary services 1,645 2,138 1,849 5,632 1,437 2,141 1,965 5,543
Total leasing activity 14,851 15,233 14,812 44,896 13,395 14,888 14,412 42,695
Sales of owned equipment 939 662 354 1,955 88 61 677 826
Total sales of equipment 939 662 354 1,955 88 61 677 826
Fees on syndication 214 232   446        
Freight railcars 16,004 16,127 15,166 47,297 13,483 14,949 15,089 43,521
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,533 1,520 1,656 4,709 1,523 1,650 1,644 4,817
Ancillary services 1,349 544 1,162 3,055 1,317 1,243 1,601 4,161
Total leasing activity 2,882 2,064 2,818 7,764 2,840 2,893 3,245 8,978
Sales of owned equipment         42     42
Total sales of equipment         42     42
River barges 2,882 2,064 2,818 7,764 2,882 2,893 3,245 9,020
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,577 2,582 2,335 7,494 1,558 1,331 2,356 5,245
Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,865 10,050 9,105 30,020 13,119 12,531 11,726 37,376
Ancillary services 1,663 2,040 2,470 6,173 1,818 1,490 2,168 5,476
Total leasing activity 15,105 14,672 13,910 43,687 16,495 15,352 16,250 48,097
Sales of owned equipment 4,065 4,192 6,343 14,600 1,833 3,009 3,416 8,258
Margins on sales of managed equipment 2,134 876 793 3,803 831 1,697 1,625 4,153
Total sales of equipment 6,199 5,068 7,136 18,403 2,664 4,706 5,041 12,411
Fees on syndication 18   13 31 389 (7) 8 390
Containers 21,322 19,740 21,059 62,121 19,548 20,051 21,299 60,898
Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13 11 12 36 24 22 14 60
Ancillary services 51 (129) (1) (79) 22 2 (8) 16
Total leasing activity 64 (118) 11 (43) 46 24 6 76
Sales of owned equipment 868 2,363 4,219 7,450 1,308 3,855 511 5,674
Total sales of equipment 868 2,363 4,219 7,450 1,308 3,855 511 5,674
Other capital gains on disposal 15     15   456   456
Miscellaneous and eliminations 947 2,245 4,230 7,422 1,354 4,335 517 6,206
                 
Total revenue from activities 41,155 40,176 43,273 124,604 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645

Revenue from the Freight Railcars division reached €47.3 million in the first nine months of the year versus €43.5 million in 2019, an increase of 8.7%.

  • Leasing revenue increased by 5.2% to €44.9 million over the period, thanks to an increase in lease rates which offset the decline in utilization rates (84.6% on average over the period compared with 88.4% a year earlier).
  • Sales of freight railcars and syndication margins increased, notably with disposals to investors, while Touax maintained management of the equipment.

Revenue from the River Barges division reached €7.8 million over the period, compared with €9.0 million during the first nine months of 2019, with a lower freight rate but an average utilization rate that increased over the period to 95.7%.

Revenue from the Containers division reached €62.1 million at the end of September 2020, an increase of 2.0%. The average utilization rate over the period was 95.8% compared with 97.5% over the first nine months of 2019, showing good resilience.

  • The investment strategy conducted over the past two years has led to growth of 42.9% in leasing revenue on owned equipment to €7.5 million (€7.5 million at constant currency, up 43.0%). As expected, leasing revenue from managed equipment declined to €30.0 million due to equipment disposals.
  • Buoyant trading activity generated growth in container sales to €18.4 million at 30 September 2020 versus €12.4 million over the first nine months of 2019.

Lastly, revenue from the sale of Modular Buildings in Africa, which is booked under "Miscellaneous", increased to €7.5 million for the period, with major deliveries completed during the third quarter.

OUTLOOK

Despite the current health crisis, Touax saw continued growth with positive results in the first half of the year and a 4.1% increase in revenue in the first nine months of the year. Its three long-term equipment leasing businesses in sustainable, environmentally-friendly transportation enabled the Group to show the resilience of its business model in the current context of Covid-19.

After growth of 1.5% in 2019, the European rail freight market is expected to show a contraction of 7% (source: UIRR – growth in intermodal transport via rail), followed by a rebound in 2021. Touax Rail plans to forge ahead with its development, drawing on its new financing sources in a market that offers investment opportunities in certain types of railcars and in the fleets of clients looking to outsource ownership and maintenance. Touax Rail could also benefit from government stimulus plans in rail freight in Europe and Asia.

River transportation should continue to benefit from the effects of progress in the ecological transition, underpinned by strong demand for equipment on the Seine (transport of aggregates for construction sites in Greater Paris), and on the Rhine (transport of grain and biomass).

Concerning the containers division, international freight transport held up well in the first half of the year and indicators show a stronger recovery in the third quarter of 2020, notably in Asia (source: IMF Global economic outlook, October 2020). The recovery of the Asian markets and recent increases in new container prices are underpinning the trading activity in new and used containers, which significantly complements the leasing activity.

From a structural and medium to long-term perspective, Europe's Green Deal, together with the various infrastructure sector recovery drives announced by governments and the tendency towards outsourcing should continue to underpin investment in our asset classes.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • February 26, 2021: 2020 Revenue from activities
  • March 24, 2021: 2020 annual results – SFAF presentation
  • March 26, 2021: Conference call to present the annual results

 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNextPEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

 

Contacts:
TOUAX                                                                                                                                    ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI                                                                               Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com                                                                                               ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com                                                                                                    Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00                                                                                                                                                                           



1 Revenue corresponds to revenue from activities that generate leasing revenue, sales of equipment, syndication fees and other capital gains.


2 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates over the first nine months of 2019.


 

Attachment


Touax SCA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Touax Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020 PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                          Paris, November 13, 2020 – 5.45 p.m. YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION Growth in revenue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Touax: share capital and voting rights at October 31, 2020