Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT plc

13 November 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 09 November 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 109.1 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


