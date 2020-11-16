 

Progyny, Inc. Announces Participation at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Beginning November 23rd, Mr. Schlanger’s pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for viewing anytime from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com, or by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site (www.pipersandler.com/healthcare2020).

In addition, the company will be participating in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 1st. Interested investors can request meetings exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Progyny
Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.  

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com


